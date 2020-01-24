View this post on Instagram

OH Really??? The face you make when you’re in the confessional chair and they’re asking you crazy questions. They don’t know you have ALL the receipts! The season starts out and she’s like Shaggy singing “It Wasn’t Me”, but thanks to @gg_golnesa and @_destineyrose_ it ends with her singing: “Oops!... I did it Again”. YOU SURE DID BRITNEY! That was you, you did that! 💔🤷🏻‍♂️ SEASON 8 OF #SHAHS PREMIERES ON 2/9 at 9pm on @bravotv 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 It’s the CRAZIEST, JUICIEST, FUNNIEST, MOST DRAMATIC Season we’ve ever had!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #shahsofsunset #rezafarahan #rezabeobsessed #bravo