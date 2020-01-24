trending in REALITY TV
- Chelsea Houska Goes Makeup-Free On Instagram & Fans Are Obsessed
- Chelsea Houska Gushes Over Watson & Aubree's Relationship
- Garcelle Gives Insight Into How Denise Is Handling Brandi Glanville Drama
- Kristin Cavallari Makes Last Ditch Effort To Save Friendship On 'Very Cavallari'
- 'RHOA' Producers Are Desperate To Keep NeNe Leakes From Quitting — Find Out Why!
Shahs of Sunset just can’t come back to Bravo fast enough! Ever since the trailer dropped for season eight earlier this month, the cast has been nonstop sharing behind-the-scenes footage from upcoming episodes. The stars have also been hinting at the crazy amounts of drama the season promises to bring. Star Reza Farahan insinuated in a new Instagram post that friendships on the show are going south and he has the receipts to prove it!
View this post on Instagram
OH Really??? The face you make when you’re in the confessional chair and they’re asking you crazy questions. They don’t know you have ALL the receipts! The season starts out and she’s like Shaggy singing “It Wasn’t Me”, but thanks to @gg_golnesa and @_destineyrose_ it ends with her singing: “Oops!... I did it Again”. YOU SURE DID BRITNEY! That was you, you did that! 💔🤷🏻♂️ SEASON 8 OF #SHAHS PREMIERES ON 2/9 at 9pm on @bravotv 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 It’s the CRAZIEST, JUICIEST, FUNNIEST, MOST DRAMATIC Season we’ve ever had!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #shahsofsunset #rezafarahan #rezabeobsessed #bravo
A post shared by Reza Farahan (@rezafarahan) on
View this post on Instagram
Look who I found hanging out at #bravocon2019 #shahs #shahsofsunset #bravo #rezafarahan
A post shared by Reza Farahan (@rezafarahan) on
View this post on Instagram
Christmas Cards 📸 are done!! #Shahs
A post shared by Mike Shouhed (@mikeshouhed) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
Sound off in the comments below!