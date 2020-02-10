View this post on Instagram

Our first episode is LIVE NOW. (Link in bio to subscribe & watch) One of my obsessions is talking about all the shows I LOVE & many other NUGGETS. So we’ve decided to bring it to YouTube every week! Be sure to subscribe, (Link in Bio) comment below & DM me any topics you want to hear about 😘 #shahs #shahsofsunset #bravotv #arenatv #rhonj #rhoa #vanderpumprules #pumprules #rhobh #marriedtomedicine #belowdeck