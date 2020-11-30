Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson has had an incredible year so far. From her new relationship with the hunky Jacob Busch to reaching her goal of getting down to 75 kilos — about 165 pounds — before the end of 2020… with a month to spare!

Wilson checked into a wellness center earlier this year to make sure she reached her goal weight the healthy way — eating right and working out.

The Hustle star decided that this was the year she was going to focus on her health. The comedian started following a diet plan that reduces your sugar and gluten intake and focuses on eating vegetables and high amounts of protein.

Wilson joked earlier this year that her weight loss secret was lots of “exercising together” with her hunky new man.

Besides showing off her new man on Instagram, Wilson has been flaunting her amazing new physique. The 40-year-old actress proclaimed that 2020 is her “Year of Health” — and she has stuck true to that.

Scroll through to see the star’s stunning transformation.