Photo credit: Shutterstock

started the reunion without Vicki, 57, who was backstage throwing a tantrum because she didn’t want to be seated at the end of the couch. “I am pissed at you guys right now. I feel like a f**king fool,” Vicki yelled at one of the main RHOC producers. “I'm literally gonna leave. This is bulls**t. Where am I sitting? I wanna know. Where am I sitting? Am I coming in, sitting at the end like a little lap dog?”