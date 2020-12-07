Actor Tom Cruise‘s low-profile daughter, Isabella Cruise — who goes by Bella — is making it clear she wants nothing to do with her dad’s fame and fortune, turning down his $455,000-a-month penthouse in London, according to The Mirror.

The adopted daughter of Tom and Nicole Kidman is choosing to remain in her three-bedroom south London abode with husband Max Parker and their pet reptile. Tom, 57, is currently residing only a few doors down in the historic $455,000 Corinthia Residences — which includes an indoor pool and breathtaking views of the city skyline — while filming in the British capital.

Amid his stay in the heart of the city, “Tom has a dedicated team of staff to look after his every whim, where he can call for room service from the Corinthia’s in-house restaurants such as Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge‘s Bar & Grill,” a source told Woman’s Day.

OOH LA, LA! THESE HOLLYWOOD MOVIE SEX SCENES ARE NSFW & *NOT* PARENT APPROVED

While the 27-year-old may not want her dad’s lifestyle, she’s fine with him taking care of her other needs. The Top Gun star previously paid his daughter’s rent while she lived in London. Bella and Max moved to Croydon, South London, in 2017 to be closer to Max’s parents while keeping her own parents as far away from the lovebirds as possible.

Bella and Max reportedly didn’t invite the Mission Impossible and The Undoing stars to their 2015 Scientology wedding at the Dorchester Hotel in London. However, Tom “picked up the bill and paid for everything,” and “Nicole was actually involved with the wedding preparations and she did have a private dinner with Bella and Max,” a source previously told DailyMail.

Both Bella’s parents have respected their daughter’s privacy and choice to enjoy her life away from the spotlight. Bella launched her own clothing line called BKC (Bella Kidman Cruise) in 2018 and uses her Instagram account to share her own artwork.

The lovebirds are also following in Tom’s Scientology footsteps. When asked how Nicole feels about her daughter and son-in-law’s decision to practice the controversial religion, she explained to Vanity Fair that “they are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”

WHO IS HAYLEY ATWELL? 5 FAST FACTS ABOUT TOM CRUISE‘S RUMORED NEW FLAME & COSTAR

The mother of four added: “I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe — that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here.”

Tom and Nicole — who adopted Bella and brother Connor — wed in 1990 and separated 11 years later. The Big Little Lies actress, 53, also shares daughters Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 9, with husband Keith Urban. Tom shares 14-year-old daughter Suri Cruise with his third ex-wife, Katie Holmes, but the pair separated in 2012 after nearly six years together.

Former flames Tom and Nicole appear to be on good terms as they are “keeping their eyes peeled” for a project to work on together after successfully collaborating on Days of Thunder, Eyes Wide Shut and The Others (in which she starred and he executive produced). “Nicole thinks it would be an asset to bring Tom on to one of her projects,” a source exclusively told OK!.