A woman with nine lives? Nope! Just a woman with close to nine spouses.

Besides having three husbands, Tiger King star Carole Baskin revealed she also had a “wife.” However, there was one prominent difference between her male and female relationships.

The 59-year-old — who came out as bisexual this week — told TMZ she’s had lovers of both sexes, including a “nonsexual wife.” Baskin — who is not known for her traditional lifestyle — explained her “wife” was heterosexual and that the line was never crossed between the two.

WATCH! DOC ANTLE WANTS TO TELL HIS ‘REAL STORY’ IN NEW DOCUSERIES ‘TIGER KINGDOM’

The big-cat rights activist said they had a platonic love. Baskin’s “wife” would cook, clean the house and was even her secretary for her real estate business. She noted it was just as likely for her to marry the woman as it was for her to marry her previous spouses, Don Lewis and Howard Baskin.

While she won’t reveal the woman’s identity to protect her from the media, Baskin alluded the two were together in the ’80s. As for the CEO of Big Cat Rescue’s type? Baskin said she is attracted to what’s on the inside, regardless of one’s sex. The woman with many spouses continued to explain that human connection is not about race, sex, gender or nationality because all humans are all of those things.

Baskin also took the time to clarify statements regarding her sexuality. Despite previously telling PinkNews she felt like she was born in the wrong body — calling herself “such a tomboy” — the Tiger King star said she does not identify as transgender. She concluded her interview with TMZ with talk of reincarnation. Baskin stated you don’t know why you were truly born the way you were until you are between lives.

MIRRORBALL DRAMA: SECRETS & SCANDALS OF THE NEW ‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’ CAST

The DWTS alum previously opened up to PinkNews about her sexual preferences. Baskin said she “was engaged to a psychologist, and that was his entire field, dealing with the LGBT+ community,” and “it was during the ’80s that I discovered that through dealing with the LGBT+ community that I [realized] I had just as equal feelings for women as I did for men.”

The big cat enthusiast has been married to Howard for 16 years. She was previously married to Lewis before he went missing on August 18, 1997, and was later declared dead. While many people, including Tiger King co-star Joe Exotic, believe Baskin has something to do with her late husband’s disappearance, she denies any and all claims.

DANCING WITH THE SCARS! THE WORST CELEBRITY INJURIES IN ‘DWTS’ HISTORY

Since Baskin’s rise to fame from the hit Netflix documentary, she appeared on season 29’s Dancing With The Stars. However, Baskin was ironically eliminated after her “Circle Of Life” performance from Disney’s 1994 animated film The Lion King.