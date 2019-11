Photo credit: Shutterstock

News of Kylie and Travis' split broke on October 1. Trust issues and their busy careers are said to have contributed to their breakup. Rumors swirled that the rapper had been unfaithful but he set the record straight and denied cheating on Kylie on October 4. "It's really affecting when you see false things said about u. Once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true. Focusing on life, music and family at this moment is what's real," he wrote on his Instagram.