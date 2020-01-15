trending in NEWS

Wendy Williams doesn’t approve of Lori Harvey dating Future. The TV personality didn’t hold back while discussing the model and the rapper’s budding romance on The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday, January 15. Wendy also had some harsh words regarding what she would do about the situation if Lori was her own daughter.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation