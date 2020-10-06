Things are getting increasingly ugly between Cassie Randolph and ex Colton Underwood. The Bachelor stars are at legal levels of contention, with Randolph having filed a police report against Underwood and also seeing the temporary restraining order she filed last month being extended until November.

TMZ was the first to report that Randolph filed the report with the complaint that Underwood allegedly planted a tracking device on her car to keep tabs on her whereabouts.

“It was her intention to first, try and work through this process privately in a manner that gives both her and Colton safety, security and respect,” noted Randolph’s attorney. “We are confident this is possible.”

However, in a hearing on Tuesday, October 6, Randolph was granted an extension on her temporary restraining order against Underwood, which was initially signed off on in September. The order is extended until the next hearing, which is scheduled for November 6.

Randolph’s restraining order was issued four months after she and Underwood broke up in May. The couple — who met on Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, which premiered in 2019 — had been together nearly two years before their relationship took a tumble.

Underwood at the time seemed to take the breakup maturely: “Sometimes people are just meant to be friends — and that’s OK,” he wrote on Instagram. “We both have grown immensely and been through so much together — so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.”

However, he seemed to change his tune after Randolph appeared on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! in July, where she briefly spoke about how she has been coping since the split.

“When our relationship ended we agreed to handle things as privately as possible as we attempted to navigate our new relationship as friends. I chose to do that since we were living in this interim period, but obviously a lot changed this week,” he wrote on social media.

Following the split, the two unfollowed each other on social media.