When Larsa Pippen decided to spill the tea on on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast on Monday, November 9, she gave a heaping shovelful of thoughts on the Kardashian family and its various tangential dramas. One who isn’t following along and connecting the dots? Jordyn Woods, who made her thoughts known on social media.

Woods, who is Kylie Jenner‘s former bestie, tweeted, “Make it make sense,” adding a thinking emoji.

Her tweet seemed to be in response to Pippen’s interview, specifically in regards to Pippen’s claims that she dated Khloé Kardashian’s off-again, on-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, before the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star did.

“I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A. I brought him to a party Kim had,” Pippen said in the interview. “I introduced him to all of them. Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloé. Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever. I’m the type of person that doesn’t chase what’s not for me.”

Pippen went on to describe the reasons why the Kardashian family dropped her as a member of their inner circle, including accusing Kim Kardashian West‘s husband, Kanye West, of turning them against her.

Woods, who herself was dumped by the family after cheating with Thompson last year, has admitted that the affair took a toll on her.

“I remember just sitting in a very dark place and I didn’t really … You know, I had my family to talk to, I had you to talk to but I felt like I had no one,” she said. “You take everything you think you know for a whole decade, the people you think you know, the life you think you know, everything that you’ve grown up doing and you take it all away from someone. I didn’t even know how to feel.”

It was the aftermath of what happened that really broke the 23-year-old. The nasty stuff people were posting about her online got to her, and she felt as if “everything was against me.”

“I deleted everything off of my phone. I wouldn’t respond to anyone … I pushed people away that probably shouldn’t have been pushed away but I just couldn’t trust anyone,” she added. “Everything in my life changed.”