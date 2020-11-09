Larsa Pippen used to be BFFs with reality queen Kim Kardashian — but now that relationship has abruptly been terminated, with the rest of the Kardashian clan following suit. What the heck happened? Pippen has a juicy theory.

The 46-year-old ex of retired NBA great Scottie Pippen says that it was Kim’s husband, Kanye West, who was the instigator for the split. As she explained on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast Monday, November 9, “He has literally brainwashed the whole family.”

She gave her interpretation of the matter, saying that she thought West felt threatened by her relationship with his wife. “I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim, so I feel like I was the person that was like, ‘Oh, don’t be so close to her because you’re so close to her,'” she said, adding that West’s trust issues definitely had “something” to do with their BFF breakup.

“I don’t want to be the trouble in your relationship. If your husband feels threatened by my relationship with you, then I don’t want to be that person. I got my own s**t,” she clarified.

As for being unfollowed on social media and shut out abruptly by the Kardashians, Pippen says that’s fine by her: “I just felt like, do what’s best for your family. I love you; you and I are best friends; we’ve been through everything together. I would never do anything to jeopardize our relationship, we are like sisters, like family. But if you have to unfollow me to make your home a better place, then do it.

“If Kanye feels he and Kim are better without me, then let them be without me. I’m OK with that.”

As to theories that Pippen hooked up with Khloé Kardashian’s on-again-off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson, she says that is absolutely not true. “I would never do that,” she insisted. And for the rumors swirling that she was coming on to Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott? “I would never in a billion years do that.”