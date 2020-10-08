The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and bride-to-be Cynthia Bailey probably did not expect her bachelorette party to take a salacious turn, but allegedly the shindig turned out to be red hot.

According to a report from Page Six, Bailey’s party, celebrating her upcoming wedding to Mike Hill on October 10, was an alcohol-soaked mess that saw not only several participants engaging in girl-on-girl action — it also included two cast members getting it on with a male stripper who was hired for the evening.

The outlet’s source noted that about nine or 10 guests who were celebrating at a house in Charleston, S.C, allegedly got ”so drunk,” and some of the women began making out and performing oral sex on each other.

When the party began winding down at 5 a.m., two unnamed guests said to be RHOA cast members (again, allegedly!) hooked up with the stripper, engaging in sex in a separate room.

“[I was] hearing all these noises, sex talk and ‘F me harder,’” the source said, adding that at least one other person heard and could confirm the hookup, which lasted for a lengthy time. “She said when she thought they were finished, they started back up again.”

Bailey, 53, was not named as one of the participants and it is not believed by the source that she was involved in the naughty behavior.

At any rate, cameras were allegedly rolling and capturing some of the reported hookups, since the cast is currently filming Season 13 of the hit reality show…so if the rumors are true, viewers will perhaps get to see an edited version of the shenanigans.

Page Six also reported that Bailey’s upcoming wedding will have a slew of COVID-19 safety rules in place to protect its guests.

“Instead of focusing on the accessories in my hair or what kind of food we’re going to have, Mike and I have been putting most of our wedding energy into COVID-19 protocols,” Bailey explained. “And we ain’t playin’ around.”

Expect face masks and shields at the ceremony — security will be enforcing them! “If anyone doesn’t adhere to the rules,” Bailey added, “then they’re just going to be asked to leave.”

Here’s hoping that Bailey’s big day goes off without a hitch!