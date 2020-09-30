Crocodile Tears! Teen Mom Jenelle Evans Slammed For 'Bad Acting' In Dramatic Video

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans was slammed online for her “fake tears” in her new YouTube video claiming Child Protective Services “illegally” took away her kids.

“I’ll wake up with panic attacks,” the MTV star said in the fourth installment of her new series. “I’ll wake up in the morning throwing up, from having too much anxiety during the day.”

The fired reality star has turned to YouTube to create a new series titled “I Have Something to Say,” in which Evans, husband David Eason and mother Barbara Evans detail the events of last year’s incidents, including her children being taken away by CPS and Eason killing their family dog.

In the first episode, the 27-year-old detailed the “corruption, distress, [and] trauma” that CPS inflicted on her family in May 2019.

She talked about the pain she felt having her kids taken away from her after multiple calls CPS received about the children being in danger, and Eason’s anger issues.

CPS first picked up Jenelle’s son Kaiser, 6, from his daycare and told Barbara — Jenelle’s mom who has legal custody of her 11-year-old son, Jace — to not let her pick him up for their weekend visit.

“CPS illegally took my children out of the home with no signed judgments saying she had any grounds to, no paperwork,” the mother-of-three claimed. “I called my lawyer, and my lawyer told me to go get my son. They had no signed papers, no rights, no grounds.

“I felt helpless, I just wanted to get Kaiser back,” she said hysterically crying. “So I called Myrtle Beach PD and I asked them for help and they said, if you can locate your son, you can legally get him because CPS has no signed papers.”

Barbara jumped in the video to set the record straight that she had been told by CPS to not give Jace to Jenelle. “They told me that it was unsafe for Jace to be in the house with Jenelle after they got a series of calls to their office,” she claimed. “Jace said he didn’t understand it either.”

The children were taken away by CPS after Eason confessed to killing their family dog, Nugget, in May 2019. Eason tried to defend himself in a video, saying that Nugget bit their daughter, Ensley — who was 2-years-old at the time — in the face.

The 32-year-old said the dog wasn’t “always vicious” but that she had a lot of “vicious tendencies.” He also stated the dog was “mean” and they “put up with it for a long time.”

“I took it upon myself to put the dog down,” the pipe welder explained. “She was a loving dog to me, but she was not loving toward our kids at all. I loved the dog, the kids loved it. But she didn’t love the kids,”

Naturally, fans of the disgraced reality star have slammed her videos, with one saying: “They are both literal trash. He has the devil in his eyes. Nothing worse than two people playing victim.”

Another user wrote: “All the crocodile tears.” While a third wrote: “This all looks staged and practiced. Even your crying girl. I can not take you serious.”

Evans and Eason share daughter Ensley together. She shares son Jace with ex Andrew Lewis and son Kaiser with estranged ex Nathan Griffith.