Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is getting candid about her sex life and how her children have “definitely” walked in on her getting frisky.

On the latest episode of her podcast, “Baby Mamas No Drama,” Lowry and her cohost, Vee Rivera — who is married to Lowry’s ex-boyfriend Jo — talk about getting down and dirty as parents.

“I won’t tell the story because I don’t want to put my kids on blast. I think I’m more scarred [than them] though,” the reality star explained. “Like, I’m more scarred for life than they are because I’m like, f**k, if they didn’t have questions before, I don’t know if they do. So, do I need to address them?”

Vee then asked the mother-of-four how she would feel if her and Jo’s 10-year-old son, Isaac, walked in on them having sex and had questions about it. “I wouldn’t be mad,” Lowry said, noting it’s a part of normal life.

“It’s f**king life, and that’s the thing. I worry sometimes about talking about things like this on the podcast, because I feel like I’m scared someone’s going to call CPS, you know? But it’s really part of f**king life.”

Lowry continued: “People have kids and they still want to have sex. We’re all human, right? Of course, I wouldn’t be mad if that happened. First, I would laugh and then I would be like, ‘Wow, I hope he’s not traumatized.”

In addition to Isaac, the Hustle and Heart author shares 6-year-old son Lincoln, with ex-husband Marroquin, and 3-year-old son Lux, with ex Chris Lopez. She welcomed 3-month-old son Creed in July with Lopez.

The MTV star has been vocal about her sex life and the struggles she had since giving birth to baby No. 4, Creed.

“It’s been a long time for me… just having sex in general,” she said in October on her podcast, “Coffee and Convos.”

“So, like, I actually look forward to the day that maybe… I get to have a quickie. One day, in a couple of years, I hope it happens for me.”