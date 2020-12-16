It’s a reality world collision! Bachelorette contestant Ben Smith was joined by his pal Antonia Lofaso for hometowns on the Tuesday, December 15, episode of The Bachelorette.

The Top Chef, Chopped, Cutthroat Kitchen and Restaurant Startup star accompanied Smith as a friend of the family during his date with Tayshia Adams. “I told you before, my life is full of strong, decisive, bold, independent women, and the two people you’re going to meet today are my two favorite — a really close family friend, her name is Antonia, she is with me more than anybody else. And you and her are eerily similar, it’s incredible,” Smith told the Bachelorette lead.

5 FACTS ABOUT TAYSHIA ADAMS‘ EX JOSH BOURELLE (WHO’S NOW SPILLING ALL THE TEA!)

“My sister Madeline will be here,” the 30-year-old added ahead of the couple’s date. “She’s the one I told you about at our one-on-one date. She’s the most incredible person I’ve ever met, so I’m so excited you get to meet her. My parents, they weren’t able to make it because of COVID, and my dad’s a doctor.”

Smith later gushed to Lofaso about Adams, telling her he has “the strongest feelings I’ve ever had for a person for her.” Smith explained the 30-year-old beauty “makes me feel a way that I’ve never felt in my entire life, and I think the feeling is happiness. Like genuine, legitimate happiness.” He noted that he continues to “be impressed” with how Adams makes him a “better person” and added: “I don’t have the words to describe it. It’s incredible.”

It seems Smith quite literately didn’t have the words to describe his feelings for Adams. Even though Adams admitted she was “starting to fall in love with” him, Smith failed to open up and share his feelings for Adams, which resulted in Smith being sent home.

DOES TAYSHIA ADAMS WISH SHE COULD HAVE DATED DALE MOSS? SEE HER HONEST ANSWER

The reality star pals met through the gym, as Smith is Lofaso’s trainer. The handsome hunk took to Instagram to wish the Top Chef alum a Happy Birthday in November. “Happy Birthday Antonia, I love you very much. Thank you for being you 💜,” he wrote, which led Lofaso to respond: “I love you my friend so much.”

Lofaso took to her respective Instagram account to confirm her debut on The Bachelorette on Tuesday, December 16. “Yes that’s me on @bacheloretteabc tonight at 8pm because it’s 2020 so it makes sense right @benveesmith 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️,” she captioned the selfie.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.