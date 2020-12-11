Tayshia Adams hasn’t shied away from the fact that she was married before she became the leading lady on this season of The Bachelorette.

While appearing on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor in 2018, she confessed that she had just split from her ex Josh Bourelle. “This past year and a half has been kind of hard for me, and it’s actually because I was married and I got divorced,” Adams said.

“I actually married my first boyfriend, and I was with him for about six years or so,” she added. “I guess I could, kind of, sense we weren’t doing very well. And I think that’s why I fought so hard just to try to do as much as I possibly could [to save the marriage].”

Bourelle filed for divorce from the 30-year-old in October 2017. In the documents, he claimed the former flames had been “living separate lives” since August 2017.

6 *CRINGEWORTHY* MOMENTS FROM CLARE CRAWLEY‘S SEASON OF ‘THE BACHELORETTE’

During this season of the ABC series while on a date with Brendan Morais, the brunette babe got candid about what went down in their relationship. “I married a guy that I met in college. I also had lost myself in my marriage, like my identity was him,” she admitted. “But unfortunately, it was infidelity and other issues — not on my part — and then we got divorced and I too felt like I failed.

“I too felt embarrassed and ashamed and that fear of, ‘Our parents are going to be upset, our friends are going to be upset.’ So, I know exactly what you mean,” she said.

Bourelle has remained quiet about his past, but he recently spilled all the details about what really went down between him and Adams. “Her going out and saying that I cheated on her and that was the reason for our divorce on national TV, I felt like, kind of crossed the line a little bit,” he said on the “Reality Steve Podcast” on Thursday, December 10.

SPENCER ROBERTSON GOT TAYSHIA ADAMS’ FIRST IMPRESSION ROSE — LEARN 5 FAST FACTS

“I feel like she was using that as her sob story to make her look better,” he continued. “It was hurtful to me. We’re humans. She made just as many mistakes — maybe even more mistakes than I did over the course of our relationship.”

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about Adams’ ex.