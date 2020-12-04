Getting real! Tayshia Adams revealed she lost her virginity to her first husband, Josh Bourelle, and addressed why sex is vital in a relationship.

“I waited until marriage so that being said, I now have a different [outlook] on that,” the 30-year-old said on the Thursday, December 3, episode of her “Click Bait” podcast. “I feel like sex before marriage is important because that’s such an intimate thing with your partner.”

The reality star — who is trying to find her happily ever after on this season of The Bachelorette — admitted that intercourse is “something that you have to explore” before being with someone forever.

“I’m not saying go have a one-night stand every single day, but I’m just saying it shouldn’t be the foundation of your relationship,” the California native explained. “I think it should definitely be a thing that you can connect on because I think it’s very, very special.”

Despite saving herself for marriage back in the day, Adams now has a “different take” on premarital sex. “I’ve always dated with intention,” she said. “I married my first boyfriend for Christ’s sake, like, I don’t have many past hookups. I’m not the girl that does that kind of thing, but I don’t know, I just find intimacy is very, very sacred.”

Throughout this season, Adams has been open with the men about why her marriage crumbled. “I married a guy that I met in college. I also had lost myself in my marriage, like my identity was him,” she told Brendan Morais during their one-on-one date. “But unfortunately, it was infidelity and other issues — not on my part — and then we got divorced and I too felt like I failed.”

“It’s not hard at all [to talk about the divorce on The Bachelorette] because it’s definitely something that I’ve experienced in the past and it led me to today,” she told Us Weekly. “But I don’t want it to define me because it doesn’t define me. It’s just something that I grew from and I learned from.”

Meanwhile, Adams has made a plethora of connections during her time on the show. “I didn’t know it was possible to fall in love with multiple people,” she told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, November 9. “But when you just really lean into the journey and really be vulnerable, you never know what can happen. And it happened to me.”

While it’s unclear if Adams found her other half, the leading lady insists her season is full of “ups and downs,” with more exciting moments to come. “There’s lots of happiness, but there’s also some sadness in it,” she said.

“The one opportunity I had to think about [going in] was, my heart was ready,” she added. “With those intentions, I sort of went with it and it worked.”