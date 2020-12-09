Is that wedding bells we hear? Tayshia Adams may have found true love during her season of The Bachelorette! The 30-year-old appeared on the Wednesday, December 9, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and dished about which one of her suitors is “future husband material.”

“All of them, but probably Zac [Clark],” the leading lady noted.

“So, you end up with Zac?” Ellen DeGeneres, 62, asked. However, Adams played coy and responded, “Like no, there are a lot of guys there.”

“I’m saying that you had multiple answers for the best kisser. You only had one answer for future husband material,” the comedian added. “So, if you did pick somebody else, you are really in trouble when this airs.”

While playing the fun game, Adams also revealed that Ben Smith, Blake Moynes, Brendan Morais and Clark are the best kissers in the house.

Later on, DeGeneres asked the California native why she told Clark she was “falling in love” with him following the lie detector date on the Tuesday, December 8, episode. “I did do something that usually you’re not supposed to kind of do, just because you don’t want to say it to too many people,” Adams shared. “But at the same time, I’m there to find my first love so if that’s what I’m feeling, then I felt like, why not say it?”

Adams added, “But I will say after I did tell him, I kind of just looked at my producers like, ‘Whoops!’ Like, we shouldn’t have done that but whatever. It felt right.”

The brunette babe — who was recently spotted with a diamond ring on her finger — didn’t confirm if she is officially off the market just yet while chatting with DeGeneres. “All I have to say is, I’m the type of girl — yeah, I see you pointing at what you’re looking at. If I want to drink my coffee with diamonds on my finger, I am going to do that,” she said. “I wear diamonds all the time!”

Adams has narrowed it down to seven guys, but Bennett Jordan returned to tell Adams he loved her at the end of the December 8 episode. Now, the reality star has to pick four guys for hometown dates, where she will meet their parents.

At the end of the day, Adams said she is a “really happy girl” and feels “really blessed.”

Only time will tell who Adams ends up with!