Is Tayshia Adams off the market? The reality star appeared to be wearing a large diamond ring on her ring finger on Tuesday, December 1.

“New [‘Clickbait’ podcast] being recorded,” the 30-year-old captioned a photo of herself via her Instagram Stories, which showed her sipping on an ice coffee, with the bling subtly peeping out.

Adams also shared another video of herself making a drink, and when she went to unscrew the cap from the almond milk, some sparkle from her jewelry was shown.

Before Adams took over for Clare Crawley on this season of The Bachelorette, Crawley sported a diamond ring prior to announcing she was engaged to Dale Moss.

However, the 39-year-old cleared the air about the intriguing gem. “People have noticed I wear this ring on my wedding finger and have asked why! The truth is because it is a commitment to myself first and foremost, to embody self-love,” she wrote on Instagram after rumors swirled about her relationship status.

“In the past, I found myself getting into relationships where there was little to no reciprocity and in the end would feel depleted and empty,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum added. “This is my promise to myself. To make sure I always had enough self-love that no matter what happened, I was committed to loving myself unconditionally. And that is something no man could take away from me.”

Meanwhile, Adams has slowly but surely been narrowing down her men throughout the series, but it seems like she is forming strong connections with quite a few of them.

In fact, the California native admitted she “didn’t know it was possible to fall in love with multiple people” in early November.

“But when you just really lean into the journey and really be vulnerable, you never know what can happen. And it happened to me,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

At the moment, Adams is staying mum about how her season plays out, but it sounds like there are definitely a lot of emotional moments to come. “There’s lots of happiness, but there’s also some sadness in it,” she said.

“The one opportunity I had to think about [going in] was, my heart was ready,” she added. “With those intentions, I sort of went with it and it worked.”