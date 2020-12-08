Does Tayshia Adams Wish She Could Have Dated Dale Moss? See Her Honest Answer

What could have been! Clare Crawley found love with Dale Moss on her season of The Bachelorette, so is Tayshia Adams upset that she didn’t get a chance to date him when she took over as the leading lady?

“Everyone’s asked me this,” the 30-year-old said on the Tuesday, December 8, episode of the “Higher Learning With Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay” podcast. “You know, I didn’t even see much of Dale. I think the qualities I did see about him, like rushing to her side to make sure she was OK and just being a really good strong figure for her to lean on is a very attractive quality but at the same time, a lot of men that I was dating did exactly that to me.”

ABC (2)

“So, I really can’t say I wish Dale was there because I didn’t experience that,” she added.

As Bachelor Nation knows, Crawley, 39, and Moss, 32, got engaged and left the show after two weeks of filming.

Producers brought in the brunette babe right away so that she could see if her other half was out there. “I mean, obviously it kind of sucked not to be announced the way every Bachelorette has been announced or not to experience all of that excitement beforehand,” Adams explained to former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay and reporter Van Lathan.

“When I did get the phone call, I left quite soon after and I didn’t really get — it happened so quickly,” she recalled. “I didn’t really have a moment to sit back and be like, ‘OK, this is what is happening. I am thinking this. I am feeling this.’ I was just in it and it was just me.

“That part kind of sucked but other than that, I am so happy it happened when it did,” she gushed. “I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Even though Adams wished Crawley had “warned” her about certain men, the Bachelor in Paradise alum is confident that she has broken up “with most” of the problematic suitors at this point. “I don’t think it was one person in particular. There are just some qualities, just like this petty boy drama that is going around,” she said, referring to Bennett Jordan and Noah Erb’s ongoing feud.

“I wish it would have been cool to know like this guy, he just likes to start drama, this guy is not very serious, this guy like to be the clown of the group,” she said. “It would have been cool to get a little heads up, but I think I’m a pretty good judge of character, so I figured it out quite quickly.”

As for who will go home during the heated 2-on-1 date on the Tuesday, December 8, episode, Adams hints that she is confident she made the right choice. “You’re starting to see the conversation between [Bennett] and Noah, so I think after tonight’s episode, you tell me how Bennett Nation is feeling,” she said. “I think that he shows some colors about him that I am not really a fan of. This is the thing — I have a problem with the way other people talk to other people at times.

“If you’re going to be condescending to people just because I don’t know, you might have a higher education, it doesn’t mean that someone else should be talked down upon,” she added. During the last episode, Bennett told Noah that he lacked “emotional intelligence” and made it clear that he was proud of himself for going to Harvard University during a one-on-one conversation.

Sounds like viewers are in for a wild ride — as usual!

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.