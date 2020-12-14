The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, made a surprise appearance on CNN’s Heroes TV special to pay tribute to the courageous people who have helped fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

She thanked the “quiet heroes” who “stood up and made sure the most basic needs of our communities were met,” within the past year — which she described as being “universally challenging for everyone.” Meghan honored the brave individuals who “made sure those around them did not have to suffer in isolation. They nourished their neighbors in more ways than one.”

Meghan said she’s been “inspired by the stories of compassion in our communities” and how people across the country “have put their own needs aside to come together and support the collective well-being of those around them. Back in March, the COVID-19 crisis hit hard, and overnight everything seemed to change.”

The 39-year-old explained the pandemic has been catastrophic for most families and has left people “with the heartbreaking question: How am I going to put food on the table for my family? But in the face of this devastating reality, we also saw the power of the human spirit and the remarkable ways that communities respond in challenging times,” she added. “We saw the good in people, in our neighbors and in entire communities coming together to say they would not stand by while our neighbors went hungry.”

The Suits alum said this was a time where communities really stood up and took action to take care of one another. “When kids’ lunch programs came to a halt, we saw our neighbors make sure that those children received the nutrition they need. And when those who are immunocompromised or most vulnerable couldn’t leave their homes, we, as a community, showed up to deliver the food they needed to their doorsteps,” she said.

“We know the value of food; as nourishment, as a life source, and in the moments of crisis, the warmth of a meal can feel as comforting as a much-needed hug — especially in the absence of human contact due to the social distancing we’re all experiencing,” Meghan noted. “And they showed us, all of us, that even in the darkest times, when we come together, we have the power to remind someone else that there is hope, and that we will be okay.”

Meghan’s CNN appearance marks her first appearance since she announced she tragically suffered a miscarriage over the summer in a heartbreaking New York Times op-ed in November. The Duchess hoped her story would help others in their healing process while she and Prince Harry tried to heal themselves.

Meghan and the red-headed Prince, 36, stepped away from their senior royal duties in March and relocated to California while the deadly virus was spreading across the globe. The power couple has since been volunteering and helping out several charities in Los Angeles, Calif.

Meghan and Harry joined Project Angel Food, a program to feed the chronically ill who are at a greater risk during the COVID-19 pandemic, in April to deliver meals to city residents. In June, they joined a community social justice organization — which helps to improve the lives of the formerly incarcerated and those previously involved in gangs in L.A. — and helped prepare food for seniors and youth across the city amid the pandemic.

One month after Meghan’s miscarriage in July, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex helped distribute supplies to students in need with Baby2Baby and were spotted at Walker Family Events Foundation, which supports veterans and their families. The lovebirds also launched their own non-profit charitable organization, Archewell, in October.