The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made it clear that they’ll do whatever needs to be done as advocates for the political causes they support. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel so strongly about their efforts, an OK! source says that they are now looking for a home closer to the action in Washington, D.C.

“Meghan and Harry have a lot of power and time on their hands. They are both looking to reinvent themselves, and together they have chosen to go the political root. L.A. will always be home base, but they have started a low-key search for a place in Washington, D.C.,” an insider tells OK!. “Now they are no longer working senior members of the royal family, travel and accommodations are something they have to work out themselves. “Staying at the British Embassy in Washington is no longer appropriate, which is why they are looking for a suitable place to stay when they are in the nation’s capital.”

WHY PRINCE HARRY‘S BROMANCE WITH JOE BIDEN IS STRONGER THAN HIS BOND WITH PRINCE WILLIAM Meghan, 39, described the most recent U.S. election as “the most important election of our lifetime.” And now that it is over, she doesn’t plan to stop. “If Kim Kardashian can make herself a regular at the White House then so can Meghan,” the source dishes. “They both expect backlash given that, historically, members of the royal family have remained neutral in all political matters. But these two have never let other’s opinions, or protocol, stop them before. This is happening and D.C. better get ready.”

“What most people don’t know is that Harry has been friends with Jill Biden for almost a decade. The couple is even talking about attending the inauguration on January 20. While they are visiting, I’m sure they will be looking at properties too,” adds a pal. SEX CLAIMS, FIERY INTERVIEWS & FAMILY TROUBLES: PRINCE ANDREW’S BIGGEST SCANDALS