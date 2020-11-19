The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made it clear that they’ll do whatever needs to be done as advocates for the political causes they support. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel so strongly about their efforts, an OK! source says that they are now looking for a home closer to the action in Washington, D.C.
“Meghan and Harry have a lot of power and time on their hands. They are both looking to reinvent themselves, and together they have chosen to go the political root. L.A. will always be home base, but they have started a low-key search for a place in Washington, D.C.,” an insider tells OK!. “Now they are no longer working senior members of the royal family, travel and accommodations are something they have to work out themselves.
“Staying at the British Embassy in Washington is no longer appropriate, which is why they are looking for a suitable place to stay when they are in the nation’s capital.”
Meghan, 39, described the most recent U.S. election as “the most important election of our lifetime.” And now that it is over, she doesn’t plan to stop. “If Kim Kardashian can make herself a regular at the White House then so can Meghan,” the source dishes. “They both expect backlash given that, historically, members of the royal family have remained neutral in all political matters. But these two have never let other’s opinions, or protocol, stop them before. This is happening and D.C. better get ready.”
“What most people don’t know is that Harry has been friends with Jill Biden for almost a decade. The couple is even talking about attending the inauguration on January 20. While they are visiting, I’m sure they will be looking at properties too,” adds a pal.
The 36-year-old prince and Joe Biden are longtime friends and have attended multiple events together over the years. Meanwhile, Donald Trump famously said he was “not a fan” of Meghan’s and wished Harry “a lot of luck…because he’s going to need it.”
Trump, however, isn’t the only one who doesn’t support the couple’s interest in the country’s political affairs. Even U.K. columnist Piers Morgan shared his opinion on the royal-turned-Hollywood couple’s new interests. “Prince Harry poking his woke nose into the U.S. election & effectively telling Americans to vote against President Trump is completely unacceptable behavior for a member of the royal family,” Morgan stated.
Despite the backlash, Harry and Meghan continue to voice their opinions regarding matters of feminism, racial injustice, philanthropy and online spaces. They hosted a Special Edition Time100 Talks on October 20 to discuss building online communities that are more compassionate, safe and trustworthy. Harry and Meghan also launched their philanthropic website, Archewell — which is a not-for-profit foundation — on the same day as their Time100 event.
A Washington, D.C., home would be the power couple’s second in the U.S. After stepping away from their royal duties in March, they headed to California with baby boy Archie. Harry and Meghan tried living in the bustling city of Los Angeles, but the red-headed royal “absolutely hated” the lack of privacy. They finally found their forever home in the celeb-filled Montecito community for $14.65M.
While the Prince and Suits alum moved to California to “rebrand themselves” as Hollywood stars, they’re making it clear that their philanthropic tasks are just as important. The Duke and Duchess signed a $150M Netflix deal to create their own production company in September. The couple released a statement at the time and explained they will be “creating content that informs but also gives hope” and inspire new generations.
