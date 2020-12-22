After a trying year, the royal family won’t be getting their dream Christmas to finish 2020 off on a high note. Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice will actually have to spend Christmas apart this year.

With London put under Tier 4 restrictions only days before Christmas, the sisters will not be able to see each other as the restrictions prohibit visits to other households.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice had reportedly planned to spend the holidays with their parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson at the Royal Lodge in Great Windsor Park but will instead have to spend it at home with their husbands.

This is a blow for Princess Eugenie who is expecting her first child and is believed to have wanted to spend her last child-free Christmas with the family.

The British Government explained Tier 4 as “If you live in a Tier 4 area, you must follow the rules below from Sunday, December 20.”

“This means that you cannot meet other people indoors, including over the Christmas period, unless you live with them, or they are part of your existing support bubble.

“Outdoors, you can only meet one person from another household.

“These rules will not be relaxed for Christmas.”

However a “support bubble” is strictly meant as a close network between a household with only one adult in the home and another household of any size, which means the sisters can’t spend the holidays together and claim they’re in each other’s bubble.

The new restrictions also put a pin in Queen Elizabeth II’s annual pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace before she and Prince Philip spend Christmas in Sandringham. Which Princess Beatrice and Eugenie famously ditched to go to a wedding in 2011!

Although there were rumors that the Queen would spend the holidays with Prince William and his family, earlier in the month they released a statement which explained that “having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor.”

“The Queen and the Duke are fortunate to spend Christmas with their family every year. They understand that their family will have competing demands over the Christmas period and are content to have a quiet festive season this year.”

However, prior to this, a source told OK! that the Cambridges kids have brought a smile to the Queen’s face when they helped decorate her Anmer Hall residence. “The queen couldn’t be happier to have the children around. They are all delightful and engaging, and exactly what the family needs after a terribly challenging 2020,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice has garnered some media attention recently when she was accused of breaking covid-19 restrictions when she was spotted with a group during dinner, and even more famously, debunked Prince Andrew’s alibi that he brought her to a birthday party amid speculation of his involvement in Jeffrey Epstein‘s sex trafficking ring when it emerged that she didn’t remember her dad being at the party!