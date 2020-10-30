Beyoncé‘s new Ivy Park x Adidas apparel collection dropped online on Thursday, October 29, and it’s to die for. Her second collection with the brand, “The Drip 2 Collection,” was released online ahead of being available to purchase in-store.

This comes only nine months after her first Beyoncé’s Ivy Park x Adidas collection, which sold out almost instantly.

Prices in her size-inclusive gender-neutral athleisure and streetwear collection range from $25 for accessories and up to $200 for apparel.

Online sales began at 4 p.m. ET on the Adidas Ivy Park website and seemed to sell out immediately.

HILARIOUS VIDEO: DIDDY THOUGHT BEYONCÉ KNOWLES SENT HIM AN IVY PARK X ADIDAS BOX — THEN HE REALIZES IT’S NOT FOR HIM!

“Bruh I had all my s**t in the card and did quick pay and was on my screen 30 minutes before it dropped and in 1 minute everything in my cart sold out?? #IvyParkXAdidas,” one fan tweeted.

This is a continuation of Adidas’ strategy of using celebrities — like Kanye West‘s Yeezy label — who are not athletes to work as “creative partners” on limited collections, which proves to be a winning combo for the brand.

Adidas said the Drip 2 Collection is “inspired by the inner beauty, strength, resilience and energy of artists who have found their respective parks.”

The CEO of Adidas, Kasper Rorsted, described the singer as “probably the most influential female entertainer in the world today.”

“Whether its footwear or apparel, we’ll continue to do launches throughout this year in both categories where Beyoncé will bring her inspiration, her creativity and her brand to the unique brand of Adidas.”

POPEYES RELEASES NEW UNIFORMS INSPIRED BY BEYONCÉ’S IVY PARK ATHLEISURE BRAND

The new collection has some major changes from the first. This time around, the sizes range from XXXS to 4X, and the performance gear is largely gender-neutral.

“I focused on designing a unisex collection of footwear and apparel because I saw so many men in Ivy Park. The way they have embraced the brand is an unexpected gift. I appreciate the beauty of gender-neutral clothing and breaking the so-called fashion rules,” she told Elle in January after the first collection was released.

Some fans noticed that the prices seem to have gone up with the new collection, too.

“The first #IvyParkXAdidas drop was not expensive at all, this one ah ah ah,” one fan tweeted with a crying emoji.

BEYONCE’S DAUGHTER BLUE IVY EARNS HER FIRST SONGWRITING AWARD

“This is the partnership of a lifetime for me. Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries,” she said in 2019, when the first collaboration was announced.

“We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader.”

Eric Liedtke, executive board member of Adidas, said at the time, “As the creator sports brand, Adidas challenges the status quo and pushes the limits of creativity through its open-source approach.”

“Beyoncé is an iconic creator but also a proven business leader, and together, we have the ability to inspire change and empower the next generation of creators.”

The Drip 2 Collection can be bought at Adidas, ASOS, DTLR, Finish Line, Foot Locker, GOAT, Sneakersnstuff and SSENSE.