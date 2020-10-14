Pop princess Ariana Grande has given the world an early Christmas gift — she announced on Twitter she is releasing a new album, and it’s coming SOON!

i can’t wait to give u my album this month — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 14, 2020

“I can’t wait to give u my album this month,” Grande tweeted on Wednesday, October 14.

Naturally, her fans went wild after the announcement. One user commented, “I’ve never been more excited for anything,” while another wrote: “I’m so happy and proud of you.” While a third commented, “My heart is falling out of my a**,” and same, girl, same!

This is the latest album from Grande — which would mark her sixth studio album. Her latest album thank u, next was a pop success, which produced many hit songs such as “7 Rings,” “NASA” and “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.”

Mega-producer Tommy Brown had fans speculating about a possible new album from Grande over the weekend, when he shared a throwback picture of the superstar from October 2018 — which coincidentally was the same month the duo completed Grande’s Billboard 200 No. 1 album thank u, next.

Brown captioned the photo, “6****,” sending fans into a frenzy over the current status of the pop singer’s next album. Many fans guessed what the four asterisks stood for but some claimed it stood for “days” or “rings.”

Shortly after #AG6 started to trend on Twitter, Grande tweeted about “turning in these mixes” and reminding her millions of fans to vote in the upcoming presidential election on November 3.

turning in these mixes and reminding u again to register to vote if u haven’t already / to vote early pic.twitter.com/rx2xCJYAf0 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 7, 2020

The shocking announcement comes shortly after pop icon Mariah Carey teased a possible new Christmas duet with Grande.

The Grammy winner posted a photo which showed three chairs — seemingly from a music video set. The seat in the middle had the initials “MC” on the back, while the ones on either side had “AG” and “JH” on them.

Fans immediately went wild, assuming that the “AG” stood for Grande and the “JH” stood for American Idol alum Jennifer Hudson.

In August, Apple announced that the “Emotions” singer would star in a holiday show — Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special — for its streaming service.

Either way, we’re getting new music from pop music’s most iconic voices this year, and things seem OK! for the first time in a while.