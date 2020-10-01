COVID-19 cases are on the rise, and despite repeated memos and warnings laid out by authorities and officials, students find a way to huddle indoors to party, which means more and more people are getting sick.

At Swansea University in Wales, one person — who was a super spreader — attended a house party, which led to 32 positive COVID-19 cases at the school. As a result, up to 4,000 students across Britain are self-isolating and more than 500 cases have been reported across at least 47 universities in the U.K.

According to university officials, the said individual “came from outside the area” and attended the festivities.

COVID GONE WILD! HOUSE PARTY GOES VIRAL FOR THEIR SEX-FILLED SHENANIGANS

Swansea’s story is not the most unique. Several other shocking footage has surfaced, showing students attending an illegal rave at Coventry University in the U.K. earlier this week.

Around 200 students attended the crammed party in a common room, singing along to music and climbing on ping pong tables. There were already five confirmed cases at the university before the party.

The university is aware of the situation and is ready to take disciplinary action against the students who violate the code of conduct. The school has also kept its social platforms busy, continually making the students aware of the virus.

Similarly, a house party at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland had at least 30 people in attendance, completely breaching the university and national protocols that recommend people maintain social distancing.

“When students were going to pubs, we were forced to distance, no music and whilst exclusive, the sterile environment I’m sure was safer. The parties that are going on now are on a whole different level — not quite raves, but not dissimilar.” Tizzie Robinson-Gordon, a student at the University of Edinburgh, told The Herald.

JUSTIN BIEBER AND WIFE HAILEY BALDWIN HOST STAR-STUDDED BASH AT THEIR LAVISH MANSION — SEE PHOTOS!

The situation is not very different in the United States amid President Donald Trump‘s claims that the COVID-19 vaccine is only “weeks away” from development.

A college student held a house party over Labor Day weekend, despite testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

The police tracked six men who attended the party near Miami University in Ohio. As a result, they violated the state’s rules about quarantining and gatherings. Bodycam footages found by the police showed the attendees standing on the porch without masks.

However, what happened at Florida State University may warrant more disastrous consequences. The police broke up a party at an off-campus student apartment complex that involved around 700 vehicles and had over 1,000 attendees. The police said that it was one of a dozen large gatherings that they had to disband over the holiday weekend.

As cases continue to pop up across campuses, young adults are deciding what’s best for themselves and everyone around them. Anna Song, an associate professor of health psychology at the University of California at Merced who studies risk-taking and decision-making among teenagers and young adults, said students ages 18 to 21 are essentially wired to make social connections.

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM CONTRACTED COVID-19 WHILE PARTYING IN LOS ANGELES

“The parts that are developing at that stage are the parts that help us make decisions, help us plan, help us control our impulses — and those are the things you really need right now in this pandemic,” Song said.