Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's Wedding Was Postponed For The *Second Time*

Singer Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez postponed their wedding earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but in a disappointing turn of events, they had to cancel for the second time.

The 51-year-old told Access Hollywood that they’re going to have to let the wedding go “for a second.” Lopez wasn’t very open to the idea of having a “quickie” ceremony as the couple have to consider “so many different things.”

“I think we just feel like, ‘Let’s just wait it out.’ There’s no rush. We’re good. Everything’s cool. It will happen when the time is right,” she said.

“It’s not a huge priority to go and have a big wedding right now. That’s not what life is all about, life is about just enjoying each other and spending time and really being grateful for all of the things that we have,” she shared. “You know our health, our family, and being able to do all of these great creative things that we are doing and we are just super content right now with that and I think that’s where we should keep it right now.”

The original wedding was planned to take place in Italy over the summer, which was “all planned out and paid for,” a source told Us Weekly in April. “They obviously had to postpone it due to coronavirus, but J.Lo wants to marry A-Rod shortly after things go back to normal.”

Lopez told Ellen DeGeneres in April that she was unsure how things would shake out. “We will see what happens now. Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen now as far as dates or anything like that,” she said. “It’s something we’re just going to have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out.”

Lopez’s holiday plans have also been affected by the pandemic, too. Rodriguez told PEOPLE that “everything is just going to be smaller. With COVID, everything is a little different.”

But even if they can’t have a big Christmas, they have “good company, family, good food, a little wine — that always helps. Just being together with the family, really that’s all that matters,” he said.

Lopez and Rodriguez began dating in 2017, and he popped the question shortly after their second anniversary in 2019. Although the pair might not be husband and wife yet, their families are already blended. The couple celebrates holidays with Lopez’s 12-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and Rodriguez’s daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12.

“We’re always with the four kids. That’s number one,” Rodriguez said. “We like to play games — we like chess, we like Monopoly — and we like to play softball. The one thing we’ve been doing the last several years is playing a family softball game, and that’s always fun, because Jennifer is the master of trash talk.”

We hope Lopez can finally walk down the aisle soon!