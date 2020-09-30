Voldemort, is that you? Although Jennifer Lopez remains ‘she who must not be named’ in Mariah Carey’s juicy new tell-all memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, Lopez has no intention of reading it.

“The long-running feud between Mariah and Jennifer is definitely one-sided. Jen is aware of the book and has been told that although she isn’t name-checked by Mariah, there is stuff in it about her. But Jen won’t be reading it herself,” sources tell OK!.

10 CONFESSIONS FROM MARIAH CAREY‘S MEMOIR: LOVE, CHILDHOOD ABUSE & HER ‘LAMBS’

“Jen wishes Mariah the best, but just isn’t that interested in reading about her life. Jen is far too busy focusing on her own life, with her children and family and fiancé,” the source dishes. “Jen is also busy reading scripts and even talking about going back into the recording studio. She is literally the busiest woman in showbiz and amazed that Mariah has enough time on her hands to spend writing a book.”

In her new memoir, Carey writes that a “female entertainer on [Sony’s] label (whom I don’t know)” ended up using the same sample on a song that Carey had already licensed.

This is in reference to the ‘Loverboy’ vs. ‘I’m Real’ showdown, in which Carey thinks that Lopez copied her infamous song. The whole debacle can be summed up with the famous line “I don’t know her,” when the 50-year-old Carey was asked about Lopez in an interview, she pretended like she didn’t know who the superstar was.

ELLEN DEGENERES’ MOST AWKWARD INTERVIEWS EVER – FROM PRESSURING MARIAH CAREY TO DAKOTA JOHNSON FEUD

Insiders also tell OK! that Lopez, 51, has been approached many times to write her own life story, but she isn’t ready yet. Says the source, “Jen is far too focused on today and tomorrow than to focus on the past.

“Eventually there will come a time in Jen’s life when her career isn’t red-hot anymore and her children are grown up and won’t need mommy around,” the insider tells OK!. “When that moment happens, Jen might finally write her memoir, and I doubt it will even mention Mariah.”

The insider also noted that “it is interesting that while Mariah is plugging a book blaming everyone else, Jen’s 12-year-old daughter Emme is promoting her first book — titled Lord Help Me!”

Interesting to note that Lopez’ daughter’s book came out on the same day as Carey’s new memoir, Tuesday, September 29.

ALEX RODRIGUEZ’S DAUGHTERS GUSH OVER THEIR ‘STEPSISTER’ EMME’S SUPER BOWL 2020 PERFORMANCE

The tween’s new prayer book is inspired by her love of sloths. When talking about her daughter’s new book, Lopez told Good Morning America, “Emme came up with the idea with her nanny as she thought kids needed to be taught to pray.

“They just kind of had this conversation, and she was like, ‘Maybe we can write a book where we can save the sloths, and we can use the money to save the sloths,'” the proud mama gushed. “I’m so proud of her to author her first book at 12-years-old. She’s way, way ahead of me.”