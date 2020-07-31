Focusing on family! Following her emotional meeting in Wyoming with her husband Kanye West, Kim Kardashian appeared to be in good spirits sharing a number of sweet photos of her loved ones on Instagram.

She first shared with fans a touching moment captured between her son Psalm, 14 months, and niece True, 2 having a fun playdate.

“These two are besties. True and Psalm,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote in the caption.

The photo was quickly flooded with gushing compliments, many from members of the Kardashain-Jenner family.

“Awwwwwww our babies!!!!!!!!!” True’s mom Khloé Kardashian wrote.

True’s dad Tristan Thompson left two heart emojis below the picture. Kylie Jenner also commented on the pic of her niece and nephew with a heart eyes emoji.

An another Instagram post, the KKW beauty founder wished her grandmother a happy 86th birthday and appeared to celebrating with her, her with mom Kris Jenner and all four of her children North, 7, Saint, 4, daughter Chicago, 2, and son Psalm.

“Happy 86th birthday to my grandma Mary Jo,” she captured the series of photos. “Last week we celebrated my sweet grandma and she hasn’t left her house since January. First she was sick and then Covid lockdown. So we got her best friends tested and driven up from San Diego to celebrate MJ. We even had her favorite piano player and singer from San Diego come to perform. It was such a magical day and grandma you deserve the best!

According to PEOPLE, the posts come days after Kardashian returned to Los Angeles following a trip to Cody, Wyoming, where she was seen having a tense conversation with her rapper husband.

The mom-of-four had flown to $14 million ranch following weeks of erratic behavior by the Yeezy designer. After declaring he was running for president of July 4, West went on to deliver a shocking and tearful anti-abortion rant during a rally in South Carolina. He also shared multiple Twitter rants where he accused his reality star wife of cheating on him with rapper Meek Mill in 2018 and referring to his mother-in-law as “Kris Jong-un.”

He later on, apologized to his wife of six years for disclosing such a private matter to the public.

Kardashian has reportedly been taking every measure to fix her marriage — and protect her children after West’s mental breakdown. Sources said after stressful days and nights of Kardashian not being able to reach Kanye, she had no choice but to show up in Cody, Wyoming, feeling “very tired and emotional.”

Upon her arrival at West’s Wyoming getaway, the reality television starlet was spotted in an emotional breakdown as she reunited with her husband.

Sources told OK!, “Kim wasn’t sure what she was going to find waiting for her when she landed in Wyoming.”

Another pal adds: “It is never good to bring children into an unpredictable environment. They are safer at home until Kim has a better understanding of how bad the situation is.”

Tired and emotional after her trip, Kardashian was seen returning alone to L.A. on Tuesday.

As OK! previously reported, West suffers from hallucinations and paranoia — symptoms of bipolar disorder.