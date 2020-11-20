Dynamic Duo! Miley Cyrus & Dua Lipa Get Rowdy & Wild In 'Prisoner' Video: Watch

Singers Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa have collaborated on a new bop called “Prisoner,” which is the new single off of Cyrus’ upcoming album.

The 27-year old and the British pop star starred in the sexy video, which came out on Thursday, November 19.

In the clip, the duo are seen driving through New York City in a beat-up tour van, while getting a little intimate in the back of the vehicle. The pair even douse themselves in red juice, which looks eerily similar to blood. They then perform the song to a rowdy crowd in a bar.

In the first few seconds of the video, a fly is smashed, which may be a callout to the blonde beauty’s single “Fly On The Wall,” which came out in 2008. Later on in the video, Cyrus eats a spider.

Cyrus has been showing off her rock ‘n’ roll alter ego lately as she donned distressed fishnet tights and a white crop top that didn’t cover much of her toned frame, while Lipa wore all black. The music video was directed by Cyrus and Alana O’Herlihy.

The Tennessee native used the video to throw shade at her former flames as the end screen read, “In Loving Memory of All My Exes,” which was followed by “Eat S**t.”

“I’m a free woman now and my life is just ready to begin,” another message read.

Over the summer, rumors swirled that the Hannah Montana alum was collaborating with Lipa since she posted pictures of herself with the brunette babe in the studio. “Dua has heard what you haven’t …” she captioned the post.

“Prisoner” is the second single off her upcoming album, Plastic Hearts, which drops on November 27. It follows the vibrant 80’s themed bop “Midnight Sky.”

Other musical guests on the record include Billy Idol and Joan Jett. “Midnight Sky” even got a remix, which featured Stevie Nicks.

Cyrus has always been a big fan of collabs. She previously worked with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Ray on “Don’t Call Me Angel” and Will.I.Am on “Feelin Myself,” which also featured Wiz Khalifa and French Montana.

Last month the 27-year-old played a socially distant set at the Save Our Stages Festival at the Whisky a Go Go in West Hollywood, Calif., where she covered “Zombie” by The Cranberries.