Meryl! Kerry! Netflix's 'The Prom' Trailer Is Filled With Amazing A-Listers: Watch

Order the limo, cause we are heading to The Prom. Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington and James Corden are among the A-list stars dancing their way into our hearts in Netflix’s new feel-good musical.

The highly anticipated feature film, based off the celebrated Broadway musical of the same name, tells the story of a quartet of self-obsessed theatre actors who descend on a small conservative town in Indiana to help Emma — a high school student — who just wants to be able to take her girlfriend, Alyssa, to the prom.

When speaking about the new film, mega-producer Ryan Murphy told EW: “I wanted to make something that was in tradition of the old movie musicals that I grew up loving with my grandmother.”

“I wanted to make something that had the sparkle and the charm and humor of Singin’ in the Rain. That’s a show business story. It’s a look at the inside of the film world, as opposed to The Prom, which looks at the Broadway community, but when you saw the musical on Broadway, it is just full steam ahead and never stops,” Murphy explained. “I loved that quality, because it did feel old-fashioned and modern.”

Murphy also told The Hollywood Reporter about how the movie was “personal” to him. “I’m from Indiana. In high school, I was not allowed to bring my date to the prom.” The AHS creator went on to say, “I ended up taking my best girlfriend. When I saw [The Prom], it was so joyous and it was so optimistic, and it was fun, and yet it had something to say.”

Hollywood legend Streep added, “This is based on a real thing that happened to kids in Indiana, and has a happy ending, everything we dream of in 2020.”

The Prom also stars Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Chamberlin and many more. The original Broadway production opened up on November 15, 2018, and garnered seven Tony nominations.

We could all use a little razzle dazzle in our life during these extraordinary times. The Prom sashays onto the streaming giant Netflix December 11 — just in time for a little holiday magic with the family.