Are you “Wonder”-ing why Shawn Mendes doesn’t sing for girlfriend Camila Cabello? Well… the 22-year-old revealed it’s a bit nerve-wracking to sing for his songstress girlfriend in private.

During a phone conversation on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Tuesday, October 6, Mendes opened up about his relationship with the 23-year-old. While the hot-and-heavy couple have collaborated on multiple songs — including the hit “Señorita” — the young star revealed he rarely performs for the Latin beauty, explaining: “You definitely don’t just sing to your girlfriend, especially when your girlfriend is also a singer.”

Instead, Mendes said they enjoy listening to Latin music together. “She knows what they’re saying in the songs, I don’t know what they’re saying,” he told the hosts. “I’m just feeling this beautiful Latin vibe and it just kind of puts me at ease.”

The “Treat You Better” singer is currently house sitting for his longtime girlfriend while she’s away in London working on her upcoming Cinderella movie.

He said he’s feeling “lucky” as the brunette beauty is set to return back home on Wednesday, October 7. “I haven’t seen her in like a month and a half so I’m super excited.” Though he can’t wait for their reunion, Mendes has no plans to serenade the former Fifth Harmony member when she walks through the door!

On October 2, Mendes joined SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash-Up to discuss the debut of his album Wonder. While noting that many of his new songs are dedicated to his girlfriend, he admitted: “I think it’s really interesting because when your girlfriend is an insanely talented, real musician who writes her own music, it’s scary to write an album around her. And she was with me when I was in the studio doing it.” However, Mendes added that Cabello always gives him great “advice and encouragement” during his music process.

The lovebirds — who had been quarantining together during the pandemic — began dating in 2019 after being friends for years. Despite rumors that the pair recently split — since they had been spending time apart due to Cabello’s movie gig in London — the “Havana” singer shut down speculation when she praised her boyfriend on his new album via Instagram.

“The world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now,” Cabello wrote in a September 30 Instagram post. “@shawnmendes what a gorgeous gift to the world. He’s crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions. My love, I’m so proud of the person you are and I’m so excited for people to see and hear your heart.”

The musician’s fourth studio album will be released on December 4 via Island Records.