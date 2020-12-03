Three of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton and Dorit Kemsley — have tested positive for COVID-19, not too long after RHOBH had to stop filming due to concerns about the virus.

TMZ reported that the stars contracted the disease shortly after a crew member tested positive. RHOBH began filming again in October, but the women are not suspected to have picked up the virus on set. The outlet reported that Richards and Hilton had been spending time together.

Richards, Hilton and Kemsley are recovering at home with no major symptoms and are towards the end of the illness.

Not too long after RHOBH came to a pause, Richards admitted on her Instagram Story that she was not “feeling too well.” Unfortunately, her COVID-19 test came back with a positive result.

Hilton is still set to join her sister Richards in season 11 once production resumes but will not be a full-fledged housewife, and instead, will appear as a friend. Kim Richards also returned to the set as a friend, despite leaving in 2015.

RHOBH is not the only show in the franchise to have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic or the only one to have crew and staff members test positive.

In December, the Real Housewives of Atlanta set had to temporarily stop production when a crew member tested positive, and the Real Housewives of New York City set also had to pause production in October when a crew member caught the virus.

Outside the Real Housewives franchise, The Kelly Clarkson Show had to halt production after four members of staff were sent home to quarantine, and several COVID-19 tests came back positive in November. However, Clarkson tested negative for the virus. Family Karma was also hit by COVID-19 in November when a production member tested positive.

In order to keep the shows running, rigorous testing and contact tracing have been implemented across networks, which helped to minimize the spread when production comes to a stop after a test comes back positive.

Several other shows and movies including Young Sheldon, Jurassic World: Dominion and The Batman also had to temporarily stop filming after positive test results.

We hope Richards, Hilton and Kemsley feel better soon!