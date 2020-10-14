Clare Crawley‘s season of The Bachelorette definitely started out with a bang! Not only did her suitors dress up for the occasion — some more than others; we’re looking at you, guy with the straight jacket — but they also pulled out all the stops. Who could forget when Chasen Nick arrived in a suit of armor or when Bennett Jordan pulled up in a Rolls Royce?

However, the 39-year-old was clearly smitten with one guy from the start — Dale Moss. “I knew it. I definitely feel like I just met my husband,” she told the cameras. “Oh, my God. I’m shaking.”

“Every other guy, I felt confident with, but with Dale, everything else went dark around me,” she added. “I felt everything that I haven’t felt ever. … I felt it. I just know.”

Of course, as the night went on, some drama occurred at the resort. Tyler C. accused Yosef of messaging women from his hometown on social media, but Yosef denied the accusations and told Crawley about what had happened. The hairstylist sat the two men down and had them work out their issues with one another before she removed herself from the awkward situation.

After mingling with some of the guys, the blonde beauty gave Moss, 32, her first impression rose, and the two shared a passionate kiss.

Unfortunately, Tyler C., Page, Chris, AJ, Jeremy, Jordan M., Mike and Robby were all sent packing.

The next day, the California native didn’t seem to mind if people were suspicious that she fell for Moss too quickly. “What exactly is the formula for falling in love?” Crawley asked during a Tuesday, October 13, interview with Us Weekly.

“Is there one way to do it? Is there one example of this is how it’s done?” she continued. “Who are these people to decide how long it takes somebody to fall in love? Is it a week? Is it a month? Is it a year? Is it two years?”

So far, season 16 is full of twists and turns, and with Crawley exiting the show with Moss, there is much more drama to come.

