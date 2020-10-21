Fans were not happy with Clare Crawley’s strip dodgeball date on The Bachelorette, which aired on Tuesday, October 20.

At first, the 39-year-old had the two teams play a dodgeball match against each other, and whichever won would get to spend some much-needed time with the reality starlet. Crawley made the competition more interesting when she said that every time a team loses, they had to lose part of their outfit, ultimately ending up with just boxers on.

The men didn’t seem to have a problem strutting their stuff, though, and the blonde beauty certainly enjoyed the view when she watched on the sidelines alongside host Chris Harrison.

Despite seeing some fantastic abs on television, some viewers were less than thrilled with the idea. One person wrote, “Is this reverse sexism/objectification?” while another echoed, “All I’m gonna say that if genders were reversed in strip dodgeball on The Bachelorette, the show would be canceled.”

A third user added, “Can you imagine if The Bachelor made a bunch of women play strip dodgeball? He’d get canceled immediately. #bachelorette #clare.”

A fourth person fumed, writing, “Friendly reminder if this strip dodgeball date happened on The Bachelor vs. The Bachelorette, we would be furious because of the further objectification of women. So, unless these dudes give explicit consent to drop trousers, no, we’re not gonna celebrate this in any way.”

On the other hand, some people thought the date was hilarious and amazing entertainment. “It was only fair to make these guys play strip dodgeball after making the girls last season have a lingerie pillow fight. #TheBachelorette,” one person said. Another added, “Who do I have to talk to at @BacheloretteABC to get that unedited dodgeball footage #TheBacheloretteABC.”

Meanwhile, Yosef — who was not involved in the group date — was the only one who said something about the controversial request, calling it “classless.” On the next episode, he appears to talk to Crawley about what she made the men do.

That wasn’t the only uncomfortable moment on the show, though. During the first group date, Crawley was shocked when no one asked her to chat with her.