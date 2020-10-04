Bindi Irwin and hubby Chandler Powell have a few months to go until their baby arrives, but an insider tells OK! that the parents-to-be are staying cool, calm and collected!

“Bindi and Chandler are both so excited,” shares the insider, adding that the Dancing With the Stars champ, 22, has been happily balancing duties at her family’s Australia Zoo while also keeping a diary filled with updates on her pregnancy.

“Bindi’s been writing all about the safari-themed nursery that she and Chandler are working on. It’s full of wildlife decor like elephant and monkey wall art and giraffe print crib sheets, so the baby will feel loved and looked after by their animal family. She loves it!”

BINDI IRWIN FLAUNTS HER CUTE BABY BUMP WHILE OUT AND ABOUT WITH HER HUSBAND CHANDLER POWELL — PHOTOS

The wildlife conservationist has also been using her diary to keep track of her cravings, especially the crazy ones! “Bindi’s been eating lots of jalapeños, pickles and dried mangoes dipped in peanut butter — and Chandler’s been very sweet, bringing her ice cream late at night,” shares the insider, noting that the Florida native, 23, “feels like it’s his job to make sure Bindi has everything she needs.”

Bindi’s mom, Terri Irwin, has been equally doting. “She’s already started planning a big baby shower and is sparing no expense,” reveals the insider, adding that the party is rumored to be setting the 56-year-old back a whopping $1 million. “Sure, they’ve gone through hard times at the zoo, but Terri’s digging deep into her personal savings to give Bindi and Chandler the best celebration ever, with live music and entertainment, games and flower displays. She’s even happy to cover airfare so all their friends and family can fly in.”

BUMPIN’ ALONG! BINDI IRWIN‘S BABY IS ‘ABOUT THE SIZE OF A HUMMINGBIRD’

Terri knows her late husband, Steve, would’ve done the same. “From the moment Bindi was born, she was the light of Steve’s life,” shares the insider. “Terri is certain Steve would want his little girl to have everything and more on such a special day.”

As OK! previously reported, Irwin and Powell recently had a gender reveal for her family at the Australia Zoo, where the couple announced they are expecting a little girl.

“Baby girl, you are our world. ,” the mama-to-be captioned an adorable photo on Instagram last month. “Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can’t wait for her arrival next year.”

The expecting parents tied the knot in March at the Australia Zoo and announced they were expecting baby No. 1 five months later.

The daughter of the late TV wildlife expert took to Instagram in early August to share a picture of herself and her husband holding a tiny Australia Zoo T-shirt to share the big news.

TERRI, BINDI, & ROBERT CELEBRATE STEVE IRWIN DAY AT AUSTRALIA ZOO 11 YEARS AFTER HIS DEATH

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honor to share this special moment in our lives with you,” she captioned the photo.

We’ll be awaiting our invitation to the spectacular shower!