Too cute! Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert revealed baby No. 3’s name on Monday, November 16 — just two days after the brunette beauty gave birth to her son.

“Say hello to Reed Harrison Tolbert! 8lbs 4oz 20.5. We welcomed him earth side to our family on November 14, 2020 at 5:33am at home,” the 33-year-old mom of three captioned an adorable photo of the newborn wrapped up in a personalized blanket. “Born with a head full of dark hair and blue eyes.”

Of course, Bachelor Nation couldn’t help but react to the exciting news. Chris Harrison quipped, “Hello baby Harrison!” while Tolbert, 33, wrote, “The boy has a name.”

‘BACHELOR IN PARADISE’ STARS JADE ROPER & TANNER TOLBERT SHARE THEIR ‘FIRST PHOTO AS A FAMILY OF FOUR!’

Ashley Iaconetti added, “So cute!!!” while Desiree Hartsock said, “So perfect!!!! Congrats again!”

On November 14, The Bachelor alum posted a photo of herself cradling the newborn. “He’s here and he’s perfect,” she wrote. Roper later shared a photo of herself with Tolbert following her water birth. “Can’t wait to share all the magic with you and share our birth story!!” she exclaimed. “Right now we are soaking in all these beautiful, new moments. Thank you for all the love and support and for holding space for our little family in your hearts. I’m one grateful mama.”

Roper — who shares daughter Emerson, 3, and son Brooks, 15 months, with Tolbert — also shared a snap of Emmy with her new baby brother. “Emmy can’t get enough baby snuggles,” she gushed. “We all love him so very much, even Brooksy laughs and smiles at him! I love how when a new baby enters the family, it feels like they’ve always been here and life before them doesn’t even seem imaginable anymore. He’s absolutely meant to be ours.”

The couple — who met on Bachelor in Paradise in 2015 — got married in 2016. In May, the pair announced they had another bun in the oven.

‘BACHELOR IN PARADISE’ ALUMS JADE ROPER & TANNER TOLBERT DISH ON DAUGHTER’S BIRTH!

“HERE WE GROW AGAIN!!” Roper captioned an adorable photo of her family, while Tolbert held a sonogram in his hand. “It feels so good to be able to finally talk about this pregnancy! If you noticed I haven’t been on social media much the past couple of months, it’s because I was dealing with terrible nausea and fatigue, on top of taking care of two kiddos during a pandemic. Although this time has its uncertainties, we are so thankful and excited for this baby. I truly believe babies being born during this time are here for a special reason, to be light workers.”

In August, Roper revealed she was having a hard time picking a name for their new kiddo. “I am putting up the name bracket right now,” she said on her Instagram Story. “Tanner and I have had some last-minute disagreements so we were trying to make sure all the names that we both wanted — a couple that I like that he doesn’t like, a couple that he likes that I don’t like — are on.”

She added, “I’m going to show you a sweet 16, and we’re going to go down probably every couple days because it’s 12 weeks until I’m 40 weeks … and I want to make sure the bracket is completed before the baby gets here.”