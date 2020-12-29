He’s had enough. Alec Baldwin continues to defend his wife, Hilaria — aka Hilary — after a social media user uncovered she was not born in Spain (as she’s made everyone believe for years) and reached his breaking point after one snarky troll called the couple “frauds.”

The 30 Rock star took to Instagram on Monday, December 27, to share his feelings amid his wife’s ongoing identity scandal with a Mark Twain quote. “A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes,” the quote read.

Despite Alec’s poetic words, his followers remained less than amused with Hilaria, who was actually born and raised in Boston by parents who were also born and raised in Beantown. “Like your wife being Spanish when she lived in Massachusetts her entire life,” one commenter wrote. “I take it her accent is fake as well? FRAUDS!”

After reading the comment, the 62-year-old responded: “Go f*ck yourself.”

Even though some of Alec’s followers tried to offer support, the actor still got snippy in the comments section. “She wanted to reinvent herself — so what ? Isnt America all about that ? Just please stop insulting people who can see clear facts. Non (sic) of her parents is Spanish. She is not Spanish,” one user wrote. “She admires and loves Spain so much that she reinveted (sic) herself as a Spanish woman while many were hiding fact that they are Latino.”

Alec responded: “She was born in Boston but grew up in Spain. You got it?”

As OK! previously reported, the controversy surrounding Hilaria’s identity and upbringing arose when a yearbook photo from Cambridge School of Weston in Massachusetts, which showed Hilaria’s name as Hillary Hayward-Thomas, was brought to light. The brunette beauty previously said she moved to the U.S. at 19 to attend college.

“I went to high school with her. Genuinely lovely person, I recall, but fully a white girl from Cambridge,” a former classmate recalled as another confirmed: “Her name was indeed Hillary Hayward-Thomas and she did not have her current accent.”

Hilaria, 36, later took to social media to clarify her heritage after she was accused of lying about being Spanish and using a fake accent and name. “I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA,” she explained while noting she has shared this information “many times before.”

The mother of five added that she and her hubby — who welcomed their youngest child, Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, in September — are raising their children bilingual and will celebrate both cultures at home. “I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I’m very proud of it,” she said.