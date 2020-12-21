Proud mom Hilaria Baldwin showed off her physique on Sunday, December 20 — just three months after she gave birth to her youngest child, Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas.

“Post bath, getting ready for the day,” she captioned the photo of herself — which taken by her daughter Carmen Gabriella — standing in black underwear and a black bra while holding Edu.

“Can’t stop smelling this baby 😂!” she added. “I know I told you guys the other day about the lavender @waxelene ointment cream I developed with waxelene. I’ve been using it on Edu and all my children, as well as my postpartum body.”

“Ps: Edu’s outfit belonged to my other boys … Alec says he looks like a tomato — Rafa says he looks like a ‘Christmas miracle’ … I’m with Rafa,” she said.

Hubby Alec Baldwin posted the same image with the caption, “Oh, no…”

Meanwhile, fans couldn’t get over how amazing the brunette babe looked in the snapshots. “Your Snapbacks always amaze me, You look Beautiful,” one fan gushed in the comments section.

“I have mixed feeling about the comments you always get about your body…. While I understand this isn’t the norm for women to ‘bounce’ back… you do work your ass off! So I say hurray for you!! You’re extremely disciplined and you were very fit before pregnancy! You don’t have to gain 80 [pounds] during pregnancy and keep it! You be you Hilaria!! You are beautiful!!” another wrote.

“Nothing like the smell of a new baby,” another mom wrote.

The Baldwins welcomed their youngest son in September, and Baldwin previously received some backlash when she posed in her underwear when she was only a few weeks post-partum to reveal her new belly button ring. She was accused of “showing off,” but Baldwin wrote back that she posed in her undies “because I have an almost 7 week old and I’m too tired to put my pants on right now.”

The yoga instructor and fitness enthusiast has been posting some workout videos amid all the chaos.

In November, she posted an inner thigh workout, which was requested by her fans, but most of her ‘gram content is an adorable collection of her kids. “In case you need to have a 30 second therapy session with a baby today … ps: he gets you,” she captioned a short clip of her new baby last week.

“He’s is so Beautiful…. Thank you for sharing,” one fan gushed over the newborn. “So cute!” another said.

Last month, Baldwin broke her ankle but since her “baby sniffing” picture stops at her knees, we can’t see if she still has a cast on after the injury.

Hilaria and Alec share Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Angel Charles, 4, Romeo Alejandro David, 2, and Eduardo. Alec is also a father to Ireland Baldwin, 25, whom he shares with ex Kim Basinger.