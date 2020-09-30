Even though Chrishell Stause is currently single, it doesn’t mean that she’s not thinking about her future. So much so, the Selling Sunset star revealed she has “taken the steps to freeze my eggs,” she told PEOPLE.

The 39-year-old — who split from Justin Hartley in November 2019 — made this decision so she can enjoy dating and doesn’t have to feel like she needs to settle down anytime soon. “I’m going to do everything I can to take that power in the situation, and hopefully, that will empower me going forward in the dating world, so there’s not so much pressure,” she said.

The This Is Us star, 43, filed for divorce after two years of marriage, and ended their relationship via text message. The real estate agent — who spoke about wanting kids during Selling Sunset — admitted she was “blindsided” by the whole ordeal.

“I definitely had a different idea for where I would be at this age and stage in my life,” she admitted. “There’s a family aspect that I’m missing that I hope is still a possibility for me.”

These days, Stause is competing on Dancing With the Stars alongside her partner, Gleb Savchenko, but she was actually “in the middle” of freezing her eggs when “DWTS approached” her. “So, for the first weeks of rehearsal, I was giving myself daily hormone shots while learning the tango, and the procedure was done a few days before the premiere of the show,” she shared.

“Maybe I could blame that on my less-than-stellar tango!” she quipped. “Just kidding — I will always suck at the tango.”

Even though Stause is still healing from the heartbreak, she is looking forward to what the future holds. “Everything happens for a reason,” she said. “I’m grateful for the twists and the turns, as painful as they’ve been.”

And who knows? Maybe her Prince Charming is out there since Stause has recently been “stepping back into the dating scene,” a source told OK!. “She’s looking for someone kind and generous,” the insider said, adding that “self-centered actors need not apply!”

“Chrishell’s gotten her confidence back and is going through her many dating options with friends,” the source added.