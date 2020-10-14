New flame? Bella Hadid is dating Jack Nicholson’s grandson Duke Nicholson, a source told Page Six on Wednesday, October 14.

The insider revealed that the new couple has been hanging out since “at least late last month” when Nicholson, 20, flew to New York to see Hadid, 24. However, the model’s rep denied that she was seeing Nicholson.

Even though the pair just started spending time together, the source shared that Nicholson was in attendance at Hadid’s recent birthday party this month, where she took some of her friends on a getaway. The insider told the outlet that Nicholson joined Hadid on the trip, which was not disclosed on social media.

“Oh gosh I feel just really lucky … I usually cancel any kind of big birthday celebration so this year I just really wanted to take my beautiful friends on an adventure that was absolutely non-refundable,” she wrote on Instagram on October 9.

While it’s unclear how Hadid and Nicholson — who appeared in Jordan Peele’s film Us in 2019 — met, his mom is a famous designer, and it’s very possible they run in the same circles. In fact, the handsome hunk appeared in a campaign for designer Virgil Aboloh, who is a close pal of Hadid’s and might be responsible for introducing them.

The Washington, D.C., native was in an on-again, off-again relationship with The Weeknd from 2015-2019.

In 2017, Hadid got candid about how she dealt with the split — the first time around. “It was my first breakup — or second, next to the horse — and so public,” she told Teen Vogue at the time. “As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it’s always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily. It’ll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through.”

Earlier this year, a source told Us Weekly Hadid was still “in touch” with her ex. “Bella isn’t dating anyone at the moment. She is so busy traveling and working nonstop and she’s mostly focused on her career right now,” the insider noted.

Clearly, things have changed! We can’t wait to see what happens next between the duo.