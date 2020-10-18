Cardi B has decided to delete her Twitter after getting into a heated argument with trolls on the social media platform who criticized her for taking back her husband, Offset.

It was just a week ago when the “Bodak Yellow” rapper revealed she had reconciled with the Migos star after having filed for divorce back in September — and while the majority of her fans were delighted by the news, others denounced the mother of one for going back to the 28-year-old.

On Saturday, October 17, Cardi took to her official Twitter page to respond to the tweets of people who felt that her decision to get back with Offset was a bad move.

“A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I’m motherf**kin’ Ariana Grande or something like I came from Disney or something,” she ranted in one of her tweets.

The 28-year-old proceeded by slamming claims that she only filed the divorce papers as a PR stunt to boost her music career, despite having already achieved three No.1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and a chart-topping debut album with 2018’s Invasion of Privacy.

“I’m so tired of people saying I’ve got to continuously explain myself. I didn’t put my divorce out there, a f**king court clerk put it out there and because people are making rumours up, ‘Oh, this guy has a girl pregnant,’ I got to address it…

“Then you guys want to be harassing this n**ga. Bro, if I work things out, why you going to this n**ga’s Twitter to harass him? That don’t make no f**king sense.

“I smoke a cigarette, ‘Oh my God you smoking a cigarette because of Offset, you’re stressed.’ Bro, when I was a stripper I used to smoke cigarettes everyday, I been smoking cigarettes since I was 15.”

The New York native said she had grown tired of addressing rumors concerning her marriage — especially now that things appear to be on better terms between the two.

If anything, Cardi wants fans to respect her relationship with her husband instead of criticizing her for deciding to make the effort in saving her relationship, considering they’re also parents to two-year-old daughter, Kulture.

“To be honest with you, my marriage is one of the least worries that I have right now. I don’t have a manager, I don’t get managed by nobody so I literally have to negotiate my own deals, I literally have to ask Offset for advice because I don’t have a manager.”

Soon after her tirade, Cardi deactivated her Twitter account, and currently, there’s no word on when she plans on returning to the social media platform.

Her decision to disappear from the app comes one week after she accidentally leaked her own nude photos on her Instagram Story.