Cardi B is firing back — in hilarious fashion — at fans who accused her of being in a mentally abusive relationship with estranged husband Offset after getting back with him a month since she filed for divorce.

The 28-year-old reacted to these claims on Thursday night with laughter and sarcasm. The rapper took to Twitter to mock some of the judgmental comments she’d seen online while letting fans know she will continue to live her life as she chooses. “Twitter users be like, ‘Cardi, you’re in a mentally abusive relationship. Oh my gosh. We gotta save you,'” she joked, adding: “I be, ‘All right, but can I f**k him today? Because I need to have sex.'”

15 TIMES CELEB NUDES WERE ACCIDENTALLY LEAKED: CHRIS EVANS, CARDI B AND MORE

She also sarcastically apologized to her fans in a video with a filter that deformed her face. “Imma just give ya an apology because ya want me to apologize for living MY LIFE the way that ya live YOURS. Im sorry. Im not perfect I don’t want to be neither,” she wrote on October 15. It’s apparent that the mother of one is sick of the speculation surrounding her life and relationship, explaining there is no abuse, rather she’s just a “crazy b**ch.”

Via a Twitter post, the “WAP” singer noted, “Before I was a celeb I was crazy a** Cardi B.Same b**ch ya saw on TV and on IG talkin sh*t and doing crazy sh*t .Im still that a lil bit more calm now but still the same. I don’t know why ya expect something different now. This ain’t Disney.”

Imma make this very clear .Before I was a celeb I was crazy ass Cardi B.Same bitch ya saw on TV and on IG talkin shit and doing crazy shit .Im still that a lil bit more calm now but still the same .I don’t know why ya expect something different now.This ain’t Disney. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 16, 2020

Amongst the messages to her fans, the “I Like It” singer gave a shout out to all the men sliding into her DMs.

CARDI B, BELLA THORNE & MORE! 13 CELEBS WHO HAVE ONLYFANS ACCOUNTS

The rappers — who share two-year-old daughter Kulture — announced their amicable separation last month. However, speculation of reconciliation emerged after the Migos member celebrated with his baby mama on her birthday during a weekend in Las Vegas. The “Bad and Boujee” rapper gifted Cardi a Rolls Royce with embroidered seats of their daughter’s name, TMZ reported. Offset took to social media to document the behind-the-scenes festivities, which included a ton of PDA between the former flames.

Hours after the celebrations, he paid tribute to Cardi via Instagram on Sunday, October 11. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @iamcardib you are amazing woman you the best!,” he wrote on the caption of the photo of them cuddled up together. “Me and Kulture are proud of you!!! over came every obstacle in front you they was all sleep at once then you woke the world up! Thank you for being 1000% every min I known you live it up enjoy keep f**king balling I’m lucky.”

TEARS, SECOND THOUGHTS & SELENA: JUSTIN & HAILEY’S RELATIONSHIP SCANDALS EXPOSED

Despite the extreme PDA via his Instagram — which included Cardi giving the 29-year-old a lap dance — the two are still getting divorced. “As of now, Cardi is still going through with the divorce,” a source told UsWeekly. “[They] are still technically separated, but they still hook up occasionally and are trying to coparent as best as they can.”

“It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d**k,” Cardi explained on an Instagram Live to shut down rumors of reconciliation on Tuesday, October 13. “We’re some really typical two young motherf**kers [who] got married early, that’s what we are. We’re not no different than y’all f**kin’ dysfunctional-a** relationships. We’re the same way. We’re just more public.”

THE WAY THEY WERE: THE COMPLETE TIMELINE OF CARDI B & OFFSET’S ROCKY RELATIONSHIP

The hip-hop couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony in 2017. In their court divorce documents, the marriage is considered “irretrievably broken” with “no prospects for reconciliation.” Cardi clarified via social media that they split because she was “tired of f**king arguing,” not because of infidelity. The seven-time Billboard Award winner is seeking joint custody of their daughter.