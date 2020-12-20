Singer Demi Lovato shared some wise words about her single status on social media over the weekend, reflecting on how she doesn’t feel the need to be in a relationship in order to be happy.

The “Tell Me You Love Me” hitmaker took to her Instagram Story on Saturday, December 19, where she posted a simple quote, saying: “The best part about being single is knowing that my happiness is coming from no other person than myself.”

Lovato is said to have refrained from jumping into another relationship after calling off her short-lived engagement with Max Ehrich in September.

The actor, who started dating the chart-topper in March, proposed back in July, and while things appeared to be going well for the ex-couple over the summer, things had drastically taken a turn for the worse just three months after Lovato accepted her ex’s proposal.

The ex-couple were said to have been living together during the coronavirus pandemic, but their relationship cooled down by September, just days after insiders claimed the Disney Channel alum had gotten the impression that her former beau was using her to further his Hollywood career.

“She worried that he was using her for the fame and heard he was dropping her name around Hollywood while trying to get acting jobs,” a source previously told OK!. Lovato called off their engagement in September, which Ehrich claimed he found out about the breakup via a tabloid.

The drama continues to play out in the public eye. After Lovato made a joke about getting “un-engaged” at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards, Ehrich went off on his ex-fiancée’s Instagram post.

The 29-year-old wrote, “stop talking about me at award shows” and accused Lovato of “exploiting our breakup for clout,” calling the joke at the People’s Choice Awards “not chill.”

Lovato, however, seems unbothered. She is currently working on her highly-anticipated eighth studio album, after having signed a new management deal with Scooter Braun’s SB Projects over the summer of 2019.

In the lead-up to the release of her forthcoming record, which is slated to hit stores at the top of 2021, she’s already dropped a string of singles including “OK Not to Be OK,” “I’m Ready” featuring Sam Smith, “Anyone,” “I Love Me,” “Still Have Me,” and “Commander in Chief.”

Given that her new album will be her first release since 2017’s Tell Me You Love Me (she took a major break from recording after suffering an overdose in August 2018), Lovato certainly has plenty of stories to tell with the upcoming body of work, which fans believe will be her best to date.