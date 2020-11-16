Singer Demi Lovato began the 2020 People’s Choice Awards with a few jokes about her very eventful and chaotic year, including her whirlwind romance with ex-fiancé Max Ehrich.

“I am so excited to be here tonight because honestly this year has been the longest three years of my life,” Lovato said as she reflected on some milestone moments in her year. “Don’t get me wrong, it started out amazing. I performed at the Grammys and sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl. But then, COVID hit, and everything shut down.

“So I did what everyone else did, I went into lockdown mode, and got engaged,” the 28-year-old joked about her July engagement following the former couple’s four-month romance.

“I got into painting, photography, meditation, tested the limits of Postmates unlimited. Also, I didn’t know this could happen, but reached the end of Instagram four times. I binged seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, got unengaged, then went looking for aliens in the desert,” she quipped.

“So basically the same as everyone else,” Lovato joked.

Shortly before Lovato’s comical monologue, the “OK Not To Be OK” singer opened up about how excited she was to be hosting this year’s People’s Choice Awards. “I think the best part about this awards show is that the people vote. Anytime that there’s an award show where people vote, it’s incredible,” she dished. “It’s been amazing. I’m so glad I get to come back and host.”

While being the center of attention is not new to the famed artist, Lovato said hosting the award show was a “little out of my comfort zone” during her red carpet appearance. “It’s completely different because when I’m singing I’m really in my element. For hosting it’s not my first language, so to speak,” she confessed. “But that’s what makes it exciting and fun.

“Making it live is going to be all the more exciting, and nerve-wracking but exciting,” Lovato added. “Hopefully it goes well.”

Lovato has come a long way since the start of 2020. The “Still Have Me” singer and the Young and the Restless star first connected in March and decided to quarantine together amid the pandemic. Lovato started having doubts about her fiancé’s intentions shortly after he popped the question on a Malibu, Calif., beach over the summer.

“She worried that he was using her for the fame and heard he was dropping her name around Hollywood while trying to get acting jobs,” a source exclusively told OK! at the time. Friends and family were also skeptical of the actor-singer, who they felt had the wrong intentions with the Grammy nominee. Falling their split, Lovato turned to her pals for support while Ehrich took to social media to share his feelings.

After a tumultuous few months, Ehrich seems ready to move on as he has been posting thirst trap photos and videos via Instagram. Lovato has been busy with music — she released “OK Not To Be OK,” “Commander In Chief” and “Still Have Me” since their split — and is trying to move past her whirlwind romance with the 29-year-old. However, Lovato’s inner circle expressed their concern for the singer — who said she’s been contacted by aliens — after she was seen cozying up with rapper Mod Sun.

Despite the worry, Lovato seems to be doing just fine. She recently joined Today With Hoda & Jenna on Thursday, November 12, to talk about her very public split and overwhelming year. “I think the most important thing that I’ve learned is how much I am okay with myself and loving myself,” she explained. “It wasn’t until this year that I really started exploring the things that bring joy to my life in little ways.”