First it was Max Ehrich… Now Demi Lovato is breaking up with a few of her fans. The singer-songwriter has a few choice words for President Donald Trump in her new political song “Commander In Chief,” and she’s not apologizing for what she’s said.

Diverting attention from her messy personal life, the songstress is using her platform to take a political stand by unapologetically calling out the President and urging her fans to vote in the 2020 presidential election.

The 28-year-old released her new anthem on Wednesday, October 14, just weeks before the November 3 election. Her new ballad touches on the political turmoil in America today, including the pandemic and ongoing unrest of systematic racism — two topics the President has been very dismissive of.

The “It’s OK Not To Be OK” singer posted the cover of the single — which is a black-and-white photo of herself wearing a face mask that says “vote” — via Instagram. “Won’t give up, stand our ground… We’ll be in the streets while you’re #CommanderInChief. Video dropping tomorrow. 🖤 I’m calling on all of you, please join me in voting for this years election. Find your voter information at iwillvote.com,” she wrote.

While some fans praised the Grammy nominee for using her platform for a greater purpose, others have not taken kindly to her mixture of politics and music. “I hope you realize this makes people that don’t have the same political views feel like they can’t listen to you anymore,” one user commented on her post. Many other fans replied with #Trump2020.

The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer shared the same message via Twitter along with a follow-up tweet with a link to vote. Fans, once again, criticized the artist “No longer a fan. Stay out of politics or run for office,” one said, while another wrote: “This ain’t brave, this is mainstream propaganda.”

Lovato doesn’t mind the harsh backlash and took to her Instagram story to share her thoughts. The Disney alum responded to a fan in her comment section and posted her response on her Instagram story. “You do understand as a celebrity, I have a right to political views as well?” she began. “Or did you forget that we aren’t just around to entertain people for our entire lives… that we are citizens of the same country and we are humans with opinions as well?

“The difference between me and the type of artist you WANT and EXPECT me to be, (but I’m sorry honey that will never BE me),” she stated while adding a laughing emoji. “I literally don’t care if this ruins my career. This isn’t about that. My career isn’t about that. I made a piece of art that stands for something I believe in. And I’m putting it out even at the risk of losing fans,” she wrote in her lengthy response.

Despite some harsh criticism, many fans praised the artist for her courage and strength. “You are so necessary in this world!” one user wrote. Another added, “I’m happy you are using your voice. Like you said If you ever gotten famous. You’re a good woman with a smart mind and big heart. You aren’t afraid to say what you feel and doing what’s right.”

Singer-songwriter and record producer Finneas — who is also older brother to Billie Eilish — shared his views on the song that he helped produce via an Instagram post. “I think people underestimate the bravery it takes to put out a song like this when your platform is as large as Demi’s is. But I’m sure if you asked her, she’d tell you it was her responsibility. It was an Honor to produce this one for the widely talented Demi Lovato,” he captioned the promo pic of the song.

The song debut comes after the brunette beauty posted two sneak peek clips of the music video one day prior. She captioned the videos with lyrics from her song. In the first clip, a young Black girl lip-syncs the words while staring at the camera. “Were you ever taught when you were young… If you mess with things selfishly, they’re bound to come undone?” the caption read. In the second clip, an older white man is wearing a red hat that reads, “Make America United Again,” as he sings along to the words. “Haven’t they suffered enough?” Lovato captioned the video.

Lovato made multiple references to the President’s decisions throughout his time as Commander In Chief. “We’ll be in the streets while you’re bunkering down,” she sang — referencing when Trump hid in a bunker amid the protests in the spring. She then sang “We’ll still take a knee, while you’re Commander in Chief,” which is a reference to the NFL players who took a knee during the national anthem to support Black Lives Matter. “Honestly, if I did the things you do, I couldn’t sleep,” Lovato sang.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer’s newest tune comes after her self-love ballad “Still Have Me,” which was released two weeks prior. The song appeared to be a breakup track about her previous romance with ex-fiancé Max Ehrich. The pair called off their two-month engagement after a six-month whirlwind romance.

The Young and the Restless actor, 29, often takes to social media to share his side of the very public breakup. However, Lovato has clearly decided to use her platform for a different purpose.