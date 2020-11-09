After Donald Trump leaves the White House in January, he is expected to retreat to Mar-a-Lago — his home in Florida — however it isn’t so certain as to where Melania will live, with sources telling OK! that she wants to head back to New York.

“For the past four years Melania has missed her life in New York. She loves the city and the lifestyle she used to have and cannot wait to get it back at Trump Tower. She basically put her life on hold to be with her husband in D.C. She never wanted any of this,” an insider told “Naughty But Nice” podcast host Rob Shuter.

“But it isn’t just her life that she wants to return to normal, it’s her sons too. Even people that don’t like this First Lady will admit that she is a great mom. Barron will be her focus post White House,” the source continued.

“Currently he is remote learning from home with his school in Potomac, [Md.], due to the pandemic, but Melania is looking into new schools right now.”

Insiders add that another location the Trump family is considering full-time is their home in Bedminster, N.J.

OK! previously reported that although President Trump and members of his posse — including sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. — do not wish to concede this election and are still claiming fraud, Melania is asking him to accept his loss to Joe Biden and bow out gracefully.

“Virtually everyone in his inner circle, his closest advisers, including his family members, are fully aware that this is over,” Jonathan Karl, ABC News chief White House Correspondent said on Sunday, November 8, on This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

The FLOTUS is reportedly one of the people the President trusts the most. Corey Lewandowski — Trump’s 2016 campaign manager — told author Mary Jordan that he relied on Melania to “give him such good, solid, concrete advice. I would say 95 percent of the time, he took that advice … She has amazing political instincts.”

As the President is “angry and defiant” and pushing “false claims of massive voter fraud,” it may take a lot of convincing for him to accept that he lost this election. Donald reportedly might even refuse to attend Biden’s inauguration in January.

President-Elect Biden is expected to be sworn in on January 20 — in which a bipartisan congressional committee is planning an “outside full-scale” inauguration ceremony, according to The New York Times, amid the ongoing pandemic.