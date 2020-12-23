Moving on! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne was spotted without her wedding ring for the first time since she announced her split from Tom Girardi last month.

Jayne was photographed with costar Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, outside their home in Los Angeles, Calif., on Monday, December 21, Page Six reported.

Jayne wore a black ribbed shirt and a matching black headband and even posted a selfie of the look on social media but was careful to keep her hands out of the shot.

Jayne’s ring finger was noticeably bare, but what was also alarming was the fact that Jayne was spotted without a mask on and stood close to Richards. Given that production of RHOBH paused earlier this month when Richards, Kathy Hilton and Dorit Kemsley tested positive for COVID-19, the outing raised a few eyebrows.

However, COVID-19 is probably the last thing on Jayne’s mind as the court was not impressed when she outed Justice Tricia A. Bigelow as Girardi’s alleged mistress and shared Bigelow’s personal phone number, along with suggestive messages the judge sent to Girardi in a since-deleted post.

A lawyer for Bigelow told the Los Angeles Times that Jayne’s “actions in maliciously doxxing the Justice were nothing short of criminal.”

“We are considering our options to protect Justice Bigelow from further harassment,” lawyer Alan Jackson said as Bigelow allegedly had been inundated with horrible calls and messages after her number was leaked.

Jayne will also have to stop selling her clothes on Vestiaire Collective as Girardi’s assets are frozen, which impacts Jayne since the divorce is not finalized yet.

With Girardi facing many different lawsuits, his assets were frozen amid Edelson PC’s lawsuit against Girardi, where he allegedly embezzled funds intended for the family members of those who died on Lion Air Flight 610 in 2018 “in order to continue funding his and Erika’s lavish Beverly Hills lifestyles.”

The firm claimed that the split was only a publicity stunt as the couple “are on the verge of financial collapse and locked in a downward spiral of mounting debts and dwindling funds,” but after Jayne ditched her wedding ring, it’s pretty convincing that things are over for real.

As Jayne’s closet is communal property, she has to stop selling pieces from her wardrobe on the secondhand clothing site. Jayne posted a promo for the app on Wednesday, December 16, when she added more clothing and told her fans to “Use the code ERIKA10 for 10% off … right in time for the holidays!”

With Girardi facing multiple lawsuits as well as the divorce, he admitted in court last week that “at one point I had about $80 million or $50 million in cash. That’s all gone. I don’t have any money.”

“Tom always handled all of the finances and that was how they handled things. She is just reeling from all of this … but Erika is a tough cookie and she isn’t stupid. She will get through this,” an insider told Us Weekly after Girardi was also sued by Wells Fargo for not paying rent on office equipment.