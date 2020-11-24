Amber Riley is engaged to boyfriend Desean Black, and we are *totally* filled with Glee over the big news!

Riley made the announcement with a photo and a video of the lovebirds (showing off her gorgeous diamond ring, of course!) on Monday, November 23. “That’s my husband,” the actress said while filming Black, who couldn’t stop laughing. “This my husband. With your fine ass,” she added before bursting into laughter.

The 34-year-old posted the photo and video via Instagram along with a touching tribute to her soon-to-be husband. “There was a time when I thought I didn’t want or deserve this kind of love,” she confessed in the caption. “I’m looking at a man who changed my mind. My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this.

SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE

“I am so proud to say, I am the future Mrs. Black. I love you @deseanblack_official and I thank you for your patience, your friendship, and your partnership! ‘What God has joined together, let no man separate,'” she concluded, adding: “#HappilyEngaged #Engaged #BlackLove.”

Excited friends and fans took to the comment section to congratulate the Instagram-official couple. “I’m so happy you’re happy,” one user wrote. “Yeeeeeeeeees congratulations!!🔥🔥🔥,” another wrote while a third user added: “GO AWFF SIS!!!!! So so so so so happy for you queen!!!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾.”

The entrepreneur, 35, shared the same photo and video and captioned his post: “Fellas, when a woman looks at you like this, it’s a clear indication that you’re doing the right thing. Now, when she delivers unconditional love that you’ve never experienced, it’s another clear indication that you’ve found the one.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY, JUSTIN & HAILEY! REVISIT 10 OF THEIR CUTEST INSTAGRAM PICS

“Only a fool would let someone as special as this slip away,” he added. “So I did what any wise man would do and put a ring 💍 on it. I love you to pieces @msamberpriley, or should I say the future Mrs. Black 😍. #happilyengaged A king will always protect his Queen. #blacklove #engaged.”

While it’s unclear when the couple started dating, Black’s proposal came one month after Riley went public with their relationship. On October 12, Riley shared a screenshot of her sliding into her fiancé’s DM’s and turned it into a meme. She captioned the post: “Y’all: ‘i DOn’T sLiDE in NiGgAz dMs’ Me: 🏄🏾‍♀️ #BGE #BIGGIRLENERGY 💅🏾.” Black commented on the post, writing: “That’s my Queen right there 😍. I love you so much baby!!!”‘