It seems Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are enjoying their time on cloud nine as their relationship continues to flourish.

The “Blood Valentine” singer opened up about how “happy” he is after the successful release of his Tickets To My Downfall album in Nylon‘s latest cover story, which was released on Tuesday, November 17. The 30-year-old also dished about his new relationship with the brunette beauty.

ONSCREEN OFFICIAL! CELEB COUPLES IN MUSIC VIDEOS: JOHN & CHRISSY, JUSTIN & HAILEY & MORE

“Love is not what’s being encouraged now. In fact, it’s exactly the opposite: Everything now is isolation, dehumanization, separation,” Kelly explained. “And f**k, dude, you have in your head that you’re this rock star, with multiple women and all that. So finding someone that can take you out of the fast lane and make sure that you’re safe, because at any minute you can crash — I love that it can evolve into that.”

The Jennifer’s Body actress, 34, later told the publication her boyfriend’s bad-boy persona is actually a “genuine extension of a very real rage and a very deep pain” from his childhood. She noted there’s “never an attempt to control” the rapper at the end of the day.

“He looks to me to avoid his own self-destructive tendencies, and that’s where I’m useful because on his own and left to his own devices, I don’t know how much interest he has in caring for himself,” the mother of three explained, joking that “loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire.”

MEGAN FOX SAYS MOTHERHOOD HELPED HER GET THROUGH A ‘PSYCHOLOGICAL BREAKDOWN’ IN HOLLYWOOD

MGK previously noted he found out his father died over the summer while working on his new album. Although he and his father had their differences, his death inspired Kelly to pen “Lonely,” which is featured on Tickets To My Downfall. “That was the first and only song I’ve ever cried to while I was recording it,” he shared. “I didn’t write that chorus at all; I just went in there and started crying and screaming.”

Kelly and Fox met on set of Midnight in the Stwitchgrass in Puerto Rico earlier this year. The new couple confirmed their romance in June and haven’t been shy about flaunting their love via social media ever since. They made their relationship Instagram official in July with a sultry mirror selfie of the two that read: “Waited for eternity to find you again … 🔪💫❤️🔪.”

HOW TO CO-PARENT IN THE PANDEMIC: GWEN & GAVIN AND OTHER FORMER COUPLES EXPLAIN

Last month, the “my ex’s best friend” singer credited his new love for making him a “better” person. While Kelly and Fox aren’t “seriously talking about getting engaged, married or having kids right now,” they “are definitely super into each other,” a source dished. “Friends can definitely see them getting married in the not-too-distant future. He’s certainly pushing for it!” a source exclusively told OK!

Fox hasn’t only made Kelly — whose real name is Colson Baker — a better man, she also potentially saved his life. The father of one previously admitted he was “coked out of [his] mind and in a drunken stupor” when he was working on his new album, which was released on September 25. However, being with Fox when he was putting the album together helped him make some vital changes in his life.

“Tickets [To My Downfall] is essentially my diary, because I did fall in love during the making of this record, and I did become a better person,” he previously told NME. “It’s interesting. There was probably a crossroads in the middle of making this album where the title would have lived up to the reality.

SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE

“I think the universe caught on to me wanting to make a change. It was like, ‘Maybe we won’t make this a reality; maybe we’ll make this ironic,'” Kelly noted of his album title. “Instead of the downfall, go ahead and have the biggest rise of your f**king life.”

Even Fox’s estranged husband Brian Austin Green is happy for the adorable couple. The actor — whom Fox shares children Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4, with — admitted their marriage fell apart late last year when she left the country to begin filming. While he was initially far from pleased with Fox’s new romance — as he thought their ten-year marriage could’ve been saved — Green has finally accepted the relationship. “Brian is totally fine about them getting more serious. He is doing his own thing and there’s no animosity,” a source told Us Weekly.